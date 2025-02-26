Gov. Kathy Hochul demands CUNY take down 'Palestinian Studies' job posting over antisemitism concerns

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul put a wrench in a City University of New York (CUNY) constituent college's plans to fill a "Palestinian Studies" professorship posting that would have allegedly peddled antisemitic and anti-Israel discourse with topics like "apartheid," "settler colonialism," "genocide" and more.

"Governor Hochul has directed CUNY to immediately remove this job posting and conduct a thorough review of the position to ensure that antisemitic theories are not promoted in the classroom," a spokesperson for the governor told The New York Post.

"The governor has continued to strongly condemn all forms of antisemitism and has made clear that hateful rhetoric of any kind has no place at CUNY or anywhere in New York State."

The outlet reported that the posting for the university's constituent, Hunter College, has since been removed, but a screenshot detailing the position remains.

"We seek a historically grounded scholar who takes a critical lens to issues pertaining to Palestine including but not limited to: settler colonialism, genocide, human rights, apartheid, migration, climate and infrastructure devastation, health, race, gender, and sexuality," a part of the listing read.

The posting went on to explain that the faculty member's duties would have involved "research, teaching and service to the department and college."

Fox News Digital reached out to Gov. Hochul's office and CUNY for comment, but has yet to receive a response.

CUNY's Chancellor Felix Matos and Board of Trustees Chairperson William Thompson told The Post in a joint statement, however, that they "strongly agree" with Hochul's decision, noting that they "find this [posting's] language divisive, polarizing and inappropriate."

"CUNY will continue working with the Governor and other stakeholders to tackle antisemitism on our campuses and combat hate in all of its forms," they added.

Antisemitism concerns have dominated the education space since Hamas terrorists launched a devastating surprise attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, killing some 1,200 civilians and propelling the region into a lengthy war.

Pro-Palestinian and anti-Israel protests have continually erupted at U.S. colleges in the subsequent months, with instigators shouting their demands for a ceasefire and their vehement opposition to Israel.