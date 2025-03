Thirteen universities across the United States received "F" grades in the 2025 Campus Antisemitism Report Card released Monday by the Anti-Defamation League.

The survey of 135 schools – which is meant to provide information "about the current state of antisemitism on campus and how universities and colleges are responding," according to the ADL – grades them from A to F based on 30 different criteria. The criteria are separated into three categories: Administrative Policies, Jewish Life on Campus, and Campus Conduct and Climate Concerns.

The 13 schools who received "F" grades were: California Polytechnic State University, DePaul University, Evergreen State College, Haverford College, Loyola University New Orleans, Pitzer College, Pomona College, Portland State University, Scripps College, The New School, University of California Santa Barbara, University of Illinois Chicago and University of Minnesota.

"We are disappointed by the ADL’s assessment. At DePaul University, we condemn antisemitism in all its forms and will continue to stand firm in doing so, in line with our values," DePaul announced Monday in response to the report.

"We would like to meet with ADL to better understand how they determined this grade and hear their suggestions for how we can enhance our Jewish students’ lives and experience here at DePaul," the school added.

The other schools mentioned above did not immediately respond Monday to requests for comment from Fox News Digital.

Last November, two Jewish students were assaulted by masked attackers on the campus of DePaul University in Chicago.

In May, Portland State University temporarily closed its campus after anti-Israel protesters occupied its library, creating graffiti and destruction. Around the same time, at the New School in New York City, an encampment was set up that displayed protest messages including "Zionist donors and trustees, hands off our universities" and "The future is anti-Zionist," according to the ADL.

At the University of California, Santa Barbara, "students have reported multiple faculty members expressing anti-Israel bias during class," while at the University of Minnesota, "students held an anti-Israel protest outside of Hillel on October 7, 2024," the ADL also said.

These and other incidents contributed to those schools receiving "F" grades.

Eight schools received an "A" in the report card, including Florida International University, the University of Alabama, the University of Miami and Vanderbilt University.

"ADL gave 36 percent of schools an A or B in its 2025 Campus Antisemitism Report Card, up from 23.5 percent in 2024," the organization said.

"More than 50 percent of the schools assessed in 2024 have enacted major policy changes in response to rising campus antisemitism; almost all have revised their demonstration policies. Universities that strengthen and consistently enforce policies, mandate antisemitism education, and improve bias reporting have seen the most progress," they added.

Among Ivy League schools, Dartmouth College received a "B" grade, while others, such as Yale and Columbia, received "D" grades.

"I said it last year and I’ll say it again: every single campus should get an ‘A,’ this isn’t a high bar – this should be the standard," Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the ADL, said in a statement. "While many campuses have improved in ways that are encouraging and commendable, Jewish students still do not feel safe or included on too many campuses. The progress we’ve seen is evidence that change is possible – all university leaders should focus on addressing these very real challenges with real action."