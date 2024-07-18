Fox News ‘Antisemitism Exposed’ Newsletter: Jewish voters say they're done with Dems

Fox News' "Antisemitism Exposed" newsletter brings you stories on the rising anti-Jewish prejudice across the U.S. and the world.

- A lifelong Democrat tells RNC attendees Jews feel betrayed by Biden, turn to Trump

- Jewish voter who ditched Democrats after Oct. 7 slams VP Harris for defending anti-Israel protesters

- Iran sponsoring anti-Israel campus protests, says intel chief

- Disney's Marvel scrubs Israeli background of Jewish character for upcoming movie

TOP STORY: Lifelong Democrat Shabbos Kestenbaum, one of several "Everyday Americans" chosen to speak at the Republican National Convention, said American Jews could have a big impact in the November election. "We will, I believe, see a tremendous amount of Jewish support towards Donald Trump in a way that we haven't seen before," he told Fox News Digital in an exclusive interview before his speech.

VIDEO: After Vice President Kamala Harris told The Nation magazine she sympathized with anti-Israel protesters, one Jewish former Democrat said she is changing parties. "I was the perfect Democrat, I did everything right," Melissa Chapman told "Fox & Friends. "As soon as October 7th happened, I was completely abandoned by every single group that I supported."

HAND OF TEHRAN: The top U.S. intel official is warning that "actors tied to Iran’s government" are providing funding and stoking anti-Israel protests on U.S. soil in an "increasingly aggressive" campaign. The Islamic rogue nation is "becoming increasingly aggressive" in its effort to foment discord, said Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines in a Tuesday statement.

RISE IN ANTISEMITISM: A growing number of deputy district attorneys in Los Angeles says they have concerns about antisemitism in the office after months of silence on the issue from their boss, which culminated in clashes between anti-Israel agitators and counterprotesters outside a synagogue in a heavily Jewish neighborhood in the city.

DIRECTOR'S CUT: Marvel Entertainment is making headlines in the Jewish press for changing the identity of a longtime Israeli character for her appearance in its forthcoming movie, "Captain America: Brave New World." Ruth Bat-Seraph, a super-hero character first introduced over 40 years ago as a Mossad agent, is now simply called a "high-ranking U.S. official."

QUOTE OF THE WEEK: "If you're an American, you should be upset. Forget about being Jewish as an American. The fact that they're burning flags in the streets, and this is what she's [Harris is] talking about. You should be talking about the fact that people are burning American flags in the streets. It's insulting." - Jewish former Democrat turned Trump supporter Melissa Chapman.

