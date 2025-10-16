Fox News ‘Antisemitism Exposed’ Newsletter: Hostages' 'deep and lasting effects' revealed

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

- Harrowing details emerge about what Hamas hostages endured

- Teachers union sends out map erasing Israel to its millions of members

- Greta Thunberg slammed for using image of starved Israeli hostage

TOP STORY: Since the release of the last 20 living Israeli hostages in Gaza, details have started to emerge about their medical conditions and the horrors they endured while in captivity. Starvation, isolation and torture were routine, and when Hamas tried to "refeed" hostages just before releasing them, they subjected them to a little-known danger.

VIDEO: After two Americans were still among the deceased hostages held by Hamas on Wednesday, President Trump issues a stern warning to Hamas for failing to meet the terms of his peace plan. WATCH HERE:

TEACHING HATE: The nation’s largest teachers' union sent a mass email to its members containing a map that erased the state of Israel and labeled the area "Palestine," along with materials supporting Hamas’ barbaric Oct. 7 attacks.

GRETA GETS IT WRONG: Swedish activist Greta Thunberg is facing backlash after using an image of an emaciated Israeli hostage in an Instagram post allegedly showing Palestinians suffering. The Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs posted a screenshot of the deleted slide next to a zoomed-in version of the still image of David, declaring, "Ignorance blinded by hate is trending."

BREAKING THE IMPASSE: President Donald Trump revealed in a Fox News exclusive interview Monday the move that made the Israel-Hamas peace deal possible. Read about it here.

GUEST EDITORIAL: Veteran Israeli diplomat and former spokesman for Israel’s Consulate in New York Shahar Azani warns of escalating antisemitism amid disturbing calls for a repeat of the Oct. 7 massacre.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK: "Every minute you are not deleting the post, you are becoming a bigger joke. Embarrassing." Yeela David to Greta Thunberg, who used a picture of her brother, a former Hamas hostage, to decry the alleged starvation of Palestinians.

