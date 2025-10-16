Expand / Collapse search
Fox News ‘Antisemitism Exposed’ Newsletter: Hostages' 'deep and lasting effects' revealed

By Fox News Staff Fox News
From horror to hope: Freed Israeli hostages face long road to recovery Video

From horror to hope: Freed Israeli hostages face long road to recovery

Fox News senior medical analyst Dr. Marc Siegel examines the physical and psychological challenges freed Israeli hostages may face as they begin healing on ‘Fox News @ Night.’

Fox News' "Antisemitism Exposed" newsletter brings you stories on the rising anti-Jewish prejudice across the U.S. and the world.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- Harrowing details emerge about what Hamas hostages endured
- Teachers union sends out map erasing Israel to its millions of members
- Greta Thunberg slammed for using image of starved Israeli hostage

Families reunite with hostages freed

Three photos of families reunited with hostages freed by Hamas on Monday, Oct. 13, 2025, as a ceasefire deal goes into effect.  (IDF)

TOP STORY: Since the release of the last 20 living Israeli hostages in Gaza, details have started to emerge about their medical conditions and the horrors they endured while in captivity. Starvation, isolation and torture were routine, and when Hamas tried to "refeed" hostages just before releasing them, they subjected them to a little-known danger.

VIDEO: After two Americans were still among the deceased hostages held by Hamas on Wednesday, President Trump issues a stern warning to Hamas for failing to meet the terms of his peace plan. WATCH HERE:

President Trump issues stern warning to Hamas Video

TEACHING HATE: The nation’s largest teachers' union sent a mass email to its members containing a map that erased the state of Israel and labeled the area "Palestine," along with materials supporting Hamas’ barbaric Oct. 7 attacks.

GRETA GETS IT WRONG: Swedish activist Greta Thunberg is facing backlash after using an image of an emaciated Israeli hostage in an Instagram post allegedly showing Palestinians suffering. The Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs posted a screenshot of the deleted slide next to a zoomed-in version of the still image of David, declaring, "Ignorance blinded by hate is trending."

Heaton speaks at Jewish Media Awards in 2024

In an interview with Fox News Digital, actress Patricia Heaton warned that another 9/11 could happen in America if people don't take the threat of antisemitism and Islamic extremism more seriously. (Michael Loccisano / Getty)

BREAKING THE IMPASSE: President Donald Trump revealed in a Fox News exclusive interview Monday the move that made the Israel-Hamas peace deal possible. Read about it here.

GUEST EDITORIAL: Veteran Israeli diplomat and former spokesman for Israel’s Consulate in New York Shahar Azani warns of escalating antisemitism amid disturbing calls for a repeat of the Oct. 7 massacre.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK: "Every minute you are not deleting the post, you are becoming a bigger joke. Embarrassing." Yeela David to Greta Thunberg, who used a picture of her brother, a former Hamas hostage, to decry the alleged starvation of Palestinians.

- Looking for more on this topic? Find more antisemitism coverage from Fox News here.

This article was written by Fox News staff.
