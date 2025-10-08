Greta Thunberg slammed for using image of starved Israeli hostage to show Palestinians suffering in Gaza

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg is facing backlash after using an image of an emaciated Israeli hostage in an Instagram post allegedly showing Palestinians suffering.

The post read, "The suffering of Palestinian prisoners is not a matter of opinion — it is a fact of systemic cruelty and dehumanization. Humanity cannot be selective. Justice cannot have borders." It also included three images, including one of hostage Evyatar David, who was taken from the Nova music festival on Oct. 7, 2023.

The image of David was a still frame from a Hamas propaganda video. In the video, David appears extremely frail as he describes the conditions in captivity and says he hasn’t eaten for days. The part of the video that shocked many was when David’s captors forced him to dig his own grave.

Yeela David, Evyatar’s sister, commented on the post saying Thunberg needed to do research before posting "things you don’t understand." She then added that, "every minute you are not deleting the post, you are becoming a bigger joke. Embarrassing."

The post, which contained multiple images, appears to have since been edited and the slide with David’s image is no longer visible. The comment section, however, is full of reminders that his image was there with users decrying the "lies" showcased in the post.

The slides were part of a collaboration post with Thunberg, Yasmin Acar, a member of the steering committee of the Freedom Flotilla Coalition; the Gaza Sumud Flotilla and two other accounts.

The first slide of the post read, "The world is rightly horrified by what the Sumud Flotilla hostages are enduring," referring to detainees arrested when Israel intercepted their fleet last week. "Their suffering is real and no human being should ever be subjected to such pain, fear or humiliation." The post then goes on to compare this to the plight of Palestinians in Israeli prisons, with the activists asserting that over 11,000 Palestinian "hostages and prisoners" were held in unhygienic and inhumane conditions.

The group also included a video from 2015 in their post showing Ahmad Manasra, who was 13 at the time. Manasra was arrested in 2015 in connection with a Jerusalem stabbing attack during what is often called the "Knife Intifada," according to The Jerusalem Post.

The Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs posted a screenshot of the deleted slide next to a zoomed-in version of the still image of David, declaring, "Ignorance blinded by hate is trending."

"Greta Thunberg posted about ‘Palestinian prisoners’ using the image of Israeli hostage Evyatar David - starved, abused, and forced by Palestinian Hamas to dig his own grave," the ministry wrote on X.

Thunberg, who became renowned for her climate activism while still in high school, has become a vocal critic of Israel since the war in Gaza began. She has participated in two Gaza-bound aid flotillas, both of which were intercepted by Israeli forces.

Fox News Digital reached out to Thunberg for comment.