Teacher union sends map erasing Israel to its millions of members for 'Indigenous People's Day'

The nation’s largest teachers' union sent a mass email to its members containing a map that erased the state of Israel and labeled the area "Palestine," along with materials supporting Hamas’ barbaric Oct. 7 attacks.

The National Education Association emailed their 3 million teachers of their union materials concerning "teaching about indigenous peoples," which included the map. The materials originally included reading materials from the Palestinian Youth Movement, which has hosted speakers from the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine – which the State Department designates as a foreign terrorist organization.

The materials were first exposed by StopAntisemitism, an organization dedicated to combating antisemitism and anti-Israel extremism. Another website included in the course materials was Palestine Remembered. The website includes pages on the assertion that European Jews are descended from converts from the Khazar kingdom, a well-known and debunked conspiracy theory.

Another page on the Palestine Remembered website also contains a page that claimed "the last thing Hitler wanted to do was genocide" and praised Hitler and claimed that "the majority of German and Austrian Jewry" were saved because of his policies.

"If the Haavara Agreement (which was signed between Zionists and the Nazis in 1933) was done to 'save Jews' lives,' then how come it was Hitler who was eager to "save Jews" by shipping them anywhere, even on luxury liners, until late 1941? As evil as Hitler was, Adolf honored this policy and kept Europe's doors open for Jews to leave until late 1941. That is how the majority of the German and Austrian Jewry were saved," the website said.

The websites were subsequently deleted from the map’s website, but the map erasing Israel remained. The founder of StopAntisemitism, Liora Rez, condemned the NEA for sending the "antisemitic" course materials.

"I am appalled that the NEA promoted not only a map erasing Israel, but even linked to a third-party site glorifying Hitler. That’s not education, that’s moral rot. For over a year, the NEA allowed this antisemitic Nazi-era content to remain on its website — unnoticed or ignored. It was StopAntisemitism that finally exposed it, forcing the NEA to face what they refused to see," Rez told Fox News Digital.

The North American Values Institute (NAVI), an organization dedicated to combating anti-Western and anti-Israel sentiment in American schools also condemned the NEA.

"Mistakes like this that change and erase history call into question the academic integrity of the largest teachers union in the U.S., and unfairly undermines the credibility of all its members. Teachers unions and every K-12 institution should audit their resource materials accordingly to ensure their neutrality and basis in fact-sourced history," NAVI chief strategy officer Josh Weiner told Fox News Digital.

The NEA released a statement condemning the antisemitic content featured on the websites it linked to.

"NEA aggregated resources to help educators better understand the history and culture of Native tribes and Indigenous peoples across North America – especially around Indigenous People’s Day. Like educators in their classrooms – we learn and correct our mistakes when we find them. After we became aware of content on this external website – particularly related to Israel and Palestine – we conducted our own deeper review including of links to additional third-party hosted content.

"Upon that review, we immediately removed this resource from the NEA website. We condemn in the strongest of terms the deeply offensive content linked on the website, and our team is working to identify a resource that meets our specific needs and standards. We have contacted the host organization to flag our serious concerns and have urged them to conduct a thorough review," the NEA said in a statement.

The NEA has long been beset by accusations of antisemitism. In June, the NEA published a handbook that omitted Jews from the Holocaust. The handbook said that the Holocaust had 12 million victims, but omitted any mention of the Jews. The union subsequently issued a statement saying they revised the handbook.

Members of the teachers’ union voted to cut ties with the Anti-Defamation League over its support for Israel in July, but the move was overruled by the union’s board.