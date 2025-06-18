Fox News ‘Antisemitism Exposed’ Newsletter: Evangelicals with Trump in support of Israel's war on Iran

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

- Evangelical leaders praise Trump’s support for Israel amid war with Iran

- DeSantis-sponsored rescue flights evacuate 1,500 Jewish Americans from Israel

- 'Globalize the intifada' phrase stirs tensions on NYC campaign trail

TOP STORY: Some of the most influential evangelical leaders in the U.S. told Fox News Digital that they believe President Donald Trump’s support for Israel is unwavering as the Jewish state finds itself at war with Iran. Pastor John Hagee, founder and chairman of Christians United for Israel, which numbers 10 million members, said, "I do not think President Trump will allow himself to be played by Iranian negotiators or American isolationists.

VIDEO: Americans Against Antisemitism founder Dov Hikind joins 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss the latest on escalating tension between Israel and Iran and the possible role the U.S. could play as both nations trade missile strikes. WATCH HERE:

RON TO THE RESCUE: As violence escalates in Israel during its conflict with Iran, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is dispatching four planes to evacuate 1,500 stranded Americans. Mano Maritime cruise ship Crown Iris picked up the evacuees in Ashdod, Israel, and took them on a 13-hour steam trip to Lanarca, Cyprus. Most passengers were from a program called Birthright Israel, which provides educational trips to the Holy Land.

BIG APPLE BIGOTRY: Middle East tensions seeped onto the New York City campaign trail this week as President Donald Trump considers striking Iran. Mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani refused to support banning the phrases "Globalize the intifada" and "From the river to the sea", comparing that leadership style to Trump. See what rival Andrew Cuomo had to say.

HARDENING TARGETS: The NYPD ramped up security at Jewish sites across New York City after Israel launched strikes on Iran, kicking off a new war in the Middle East. "Out of an abundance of caution, we are increasing security at houses of worship and at Israeli diplomatic sites,’ Mayor Eric Adams wrote on X. "I am praying for peace in the region."

UN REPORT BLASTS ISRAEL: A new UN report accuses Israel of committing "the crime against humanity of extermination." Israel is restricting religious freedoms at holy sites in Jerusalem by subjecting Palestinians to "increased security checks, checkpoints, harassment and assault.

DEGREES OF HATE - Recent UCLA graduate Isabella Brannon writes about how her Humanities commencement and others at the school were marred by blatant antisemitism, while students cheered and faculty stood by.

GUEST EDITORIAL: Helena Ivanov, an associate research fellow at the Henry Jackson Society, writes that unchecked misinformation on social media is helping to fuel campus antisemitism. Fabricated stories about Israel and Hamas in the wake of Oct. 7 have left students with a warped perspective on Jews and the Middle East, she found.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK: "They claim Jews exclude non-Jews from religious sites when the exact opposite is true. Only Israel protects freedom of religion for Christians, Muslims and Jews, while Jews have been banned and Jewish religious sites have been systematically trashed by Palestinian Arabs for a century." - Ann Bayefsky, director of the Touro Institute on Human Rights and the Holocaust, responding to new UN report blasting Israel.

