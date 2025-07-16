Fox News ‘Antisemitism Exposed’ Newsletter: DNC boss says Mamdani's hateful phrase welcome in 'big tent'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

- Democrats' ‘big tent’ just fine with Mamdani's ‘globalize the intifada’ mantra

- Stanford scientist says antisemites drove him out of lab after Oct. 7

- Ivy League prof leaves school over unwillingness to deal with anti-Israel hate

TOP STORY: ‘Globalize the Intifada’ is just one opinion in the big tent that is the Democratic Party, according to DNC Chairman Ken Martin. He dismissed concerns over New York Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani's unwillingness to explicitly condemn the slogan, adding in an interview with PBS that the key to developing a winning coalition is through welcoming people with whom you disagree. Mamdani has garnered backlash for refusing to condemn the phrase, which has become a rallying cry for anti-Israel protesters.

VIDEO: Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt argues the National Education Association, the largest teachers union in the U.S., has been 'overtaken' by activists. WATCH HERE:

HATRED IN THE LAB: An Israeli scientist claims his work at Stanford was sabotaged, he was falsely accused of sexual harassment and ultimately fired, all because he is Jewish. Shay Laps joined Stanford University months after the Oct. 7 massacre in Israel, with the hope of furthering his award-winning research into peptides and proteins under the mentorship of more experienced scientific minds, according to his federal lawsuit against the school.

DROPPING OUT: An Israeli professor has left Columbia University, fed up with the Ivy League school's unwillingness to deal with anti-Israel protests on campus. Shai Davidai said he doesn't trust the school's leadership, including Acting President Claire Shipman, to make the school safe for Jewish students and faculty.

ESCAPE FROM NEW YORK: Jewish leaders and advocates predict a mass exodus from New York if 33-year-old socialist Zohran Mamdani is elected mayor. The winner of the Democratic primary has participated in anti-Israel protests and refused to condemn the phrase "Globalize the intifada" or recognize Israel as a Jewish state.

GUEST EDITORIAL: Anat Alon-Beck , Mark Goldfeder , Erielle Davidson explain how Ireland's proposed boycott of Israeli businesses could create a dangerous legal trap for American investors. Under U.S. law, it is illegal for American companies to participate in or support foreign-government-backed boycotts of Israel, and many states have laws against even indirect support of the BDS movement. If Ireland were seeking to chase American capital out of the country, it could not have devised a better way to do so, they write.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK: "If Zohran Mamdani is elected, expect a Jewish exodus out of New York City." - Yuval David, an actor, filmmaker and Jewish activist.

