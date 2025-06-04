Expand / Collapse search
Fox News ‘Antisemitism Exposed’ Newsletter: Deadly intifada comes to America

Witnesses shared video allegedly of the Boulder, Colorado terror attack suspect. (@BHflyer5 via Storyful)

Fox News' "Antisemitism Exposed" newsletter brings you stories on the rising anti-Jewish prejudice across the U.S. and the world.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- Boulder terror attack latest in antisemitic incidents rising across US in 2025
- Barstool's Portnoy shrugs off hateful slur caught on video
- CNN blasts FBI for calling Boulder attack ‘terrorism'; Bureau responds

Boulder terror suspect mugshot and his home in Colorado Springs

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem confirmed that the wife and children of Boulter, Colorado terror suspect Mohamed Sabry Soliman were arrested. (Boulder Police | Jeremy Sparig for Fox News Digital)

TOP STORY: The monstrous attack in Boulder was just the latest in a series of dangerous and sometimes deadly incidents targeting America's Jewish community. Angry rhetoric, arson and even murder are now in the arsenal of Israel-hating radicals, and there is little reason to believe the violence will subside anytime soon. Click here to read up on the most disturbing cases.

VIDEO: Jewish comedian and actor Michael Rapaport is alarmed that more non-Jewish people aren’t speaking out in defense of Jewish people following multiple violent attacks against them. WATCH HERE:

Following antisemitic attacks, Rapaport warns Jewish people the ‘cavalry ain’t coming’ to save them Video

SLICE OF HATE: Barstool Sports owner Dave Portnoy shrugged off an antisemitic slur while recording a video in Toronto on Monday. Portnoy visited an Italian restaurant called Terrazza to film one of his "One Bite Pizza Reviews" videos and an unseen man shouted at him. "See? There we go," Portnoy remarked.

FBI'S FYI: An FBI official responded sharply to CNN senior national security analyst Juliette Kayyem after she bashed the agency for quickly calling Sunday's anti-Israel firebombing attack in Colorado an act of terrorism. Click here to read what he said.

Boulder police taped off an area near the crime scene.

Boulder police taped off  an area near the crime scene. (KDVR)

AMERICAN VETO: The U.S. rejected a United Nations Security Council resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, standing by Jerusalem. France, the U.K., Russia and China all supported the resolution, which received 14 votes in favor and one vote against, meaning it was not adopted by the council.

GUEST EDITORIAL: Retired FBI counterterrorism expert David Zimmermann notes that Jew hatred has taken a terrifying new turn in the US with recent incidents, and warns that the ugly rhetoric long tolerated on college campuses is helping to fuel it.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK: "Jews in America fear what will happen next. They continue to ask why they are being targeted simply for being Jews. Is this any way for an American citizen – or a citizen of any country – to live?" David Zimmermann, former FBI agent and counterterrorism expert.

