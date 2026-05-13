Fox News ‘Antisemitism Exposed’ Newsletter: Brooklyn Jews feel the hate

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Fox News' "Antisemitism Exposed" newsletter brings you stories on the rising anti-Jewish prejudice across the U.S. and the world.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- Clashes erupt outside Brooklyn synagogue as anti-Israel mob wreaks havoc

- Hamas used sexual violence 'deliberately and systematically' on Oct 7, report finds

- Fetterman understands why top state justice split from Democratic Party

TOP STORY: Violent chaos erupted in Brooklyn as anti-Israel protesters swarmed a synagogue this week, blocking access to a real estate event and sparking physical brawls with Jewish supporters. The visceral footage captures a neighborhood under siege, showcasing a breakdown of civility and a desperate police response. This confrontation highlights the escalating domestic tensions and the growing threat to religious freedom in New York City.

VIDEO: Thousands gathered in London to march against antisemitism in the United Kingdom earlier this week. WATCH HERE:

CALCULATED BRUTALITY: A landmark commission report reveals that Hamas' use of sexual violence on October 7 was no accident—it was a systematic, deliberate weapon of war. Detailing gang rape, mutilation, and torture, the 300-page "Silenced No More" study exposes these atrocities as calculated tools of terror. This wasn't just chaos; it was a coordinated assault on human dignity and Israeli society.

BIG JOHN GETS IT: Sen. John Fetterman has broken ranks to back Pennsylvania Supreme Court Justice David Wecht, who recently ditched the Democratic Party over "rising antisemitism." While Fetterman remains a Democrat, he validated Wecht’s exit, demanding his party confront internal "Jew-hatred." This high-profile split highlights a growing civil war as Fetterman rejects far-left rhetoric, branding the trend a "rot" within the ranks.

WRIST SLAP: Loay Alnaji, the California professor charged in the death of pro-Israel protester Paul Kessler, will likely avoid serious prison time. Charged with involuntary manslaughter instead of murder, Loay Alnaji faces a maximum of four years—with a plea deal potentially lowering that further. This "sweetheart deal" has ignited outrage, fueling claims that justice is being sidelined by political sensitivities.

MAMDANI TAKES SIDES: NYC Councilwoman Julie Menin has torched Mayor Zohran Mamdani, branding him "not a leader" after a wave of antisemitic graffiti hit Queens synagogues. Critics are fuming over Mamdani’s past support for anti-Israel protesters, accusing him of fueling the very hatred he now condemns. As tensions boil, the lawmaker’s sharp rebuke highlights a deepening rift over New York’s antisemitism crisis.

GUEST EDITORIAL: Dana W. White and Shahar Azani argue that the historic Black-Jewish alliance is being dismantled by radical progressives and "The Squad." The authors claim that rhetoric labeling Jewish advocacy as "anti-Black" ignores a century of shared civil rights struggle, replaces solidarity with identity politics, and fuels a dangerous rise in modern antisemitism.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK: "Acquiescence to Jew-hatred is now disturbingly common among activists, leaders and even many elected officials in the Democratic Party." - Pennsylvania Supreme Court Justice David Wecht, announcing he is leaving the Democratic Party.

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