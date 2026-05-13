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Antisemitism Exposed Newsletter

Fox News ‘Antisemitism Exposed’ Newsletter: Brooklyn Jews feel the hate

By Fox News Staff Fox News
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Violent anti-Israel mob protests outside Brooklyn synagogue Video

Violent anti-Israel mob protests outside Brooklyn synagogue

A violent anti-Israel mob hurled antisemitic slurs and waved Palestinian flags outside a Brooklyn synagogue. Pro-Palestinian protesters clashed with NYPD, and an Israeli flag was burned during the demonstration.

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Fox News' "Antisemitism Exposed" newsletter brings you stories on the rising anti-Jewish prejudice across the U.S. and the world.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:
- Clashes erupt outside Brooklyn synagogue as anti-Israel mob wreaks havoc
- Hamas used sexual violence 'deliberately and systematically' on Oct 7, report finds
- Fetterman understands why top state justice split from Democratic Party

TOP STORY: Violent chaos erupted in Brooklyn as anti-Israel protesters swarmed a synagogue this week, blocking access to a real estate event and sparking physical brawls with Jewish supporters. The visceral footage captures a neighborhood under siege, showcasing a breakdown of civility and a desperate police response. This confrontation highlights the escalating domestic tensions and the growing threat to religious freedom in New York City.

Anti-Israel mob clashes with NYPD outside synagogue Video

VIDEO: Thousands gathered in London to march against antisemitism in the United Kingdom earlier this week. WATCH HERE:

Thousands march against antisemitism in London Video

CALCULATED BRUTALITY: A landmark commission report reveals that Hamas' use of sexual violence on October 7 was no accident—it was a systematic, deliberate weapon of war. Detailing gang rape, mutilation, and torture, the 300-page "Silenced No More" study exposes these atrocities as calculated tools of terror. This wasn't just chaos; it was a coordinated assault on human dignity and Israeli society.

BIG JOHN GETS IT: Sen. John Fetterman has broken ranks to back Pennsylvania Supreme Court Justice David Wecht, who recently ditched the Democratic Party over "rising antisemitism." While Fetterman remains a Democrat, he validated Wecht’s exit, demanding his party confront internal "Jew-hatred." This high-profile split highlights a growing civil war as Fetterman rejects far-left rhetoric, branding the trend a "rot" within the ranks.

WRIST SLAP: Loay Alnaji, the California professor charged in the death of pro-Israel protester Paul Kessler, will likely avoid serious prison time. Charged with involuntary manslaughter instead of murder, Loay Alnaji faces a maximum of four years—with a plea deal potentially lowering that further. This "sweetheart deal" has ignited outrage, fueling claims that justice is being sidelined by political sensitivities.

Loay Alnaji is arraigned in Ventura County Superior Court

Loay Alnaji is arraigned in Ventura County Superior Court in Ventura, California on Friday, November 17, 2023. Alnaji is charged with involuntary manslaughter following the death of Paul Kessler, following an alleged altercation at pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian demonstrations. (Splash News for Fox News Digital)

MAMDANI TAKES SIDES: NYC Councilwoman Julie Menin has torched Mayor Zohran Mamdani, branding him "not a leader" after a wave of antisemitic graffiti hit Queens synagogues. Critics are fuming over Mamdani’s past support for anti-Israel protesters, accusing him of fueling the very hatred he now condemns. As tensions boil, the lawmaker’s sharp rebuke highlights a deepening rift over New York’s antisemitism crisis.

GUEST EDITORIAL: Dana W. White and Shahar Azani argue that the historic Black-Jewish alliance is being dismantled by radical progressives and "The Squad." The authors claim that rhetoric labeling Jewish advocacy as "anti-Black" ignores a century of shared civil rights struggle, replaces solidarity with identity politics, and fuels a dangerous rise in modern antisemitism.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK: "Acquiescence to Jew-hatred is now disturbingly common among activists, leaders and even many elected officials in the Democratic Party." - Pennsylvania Supreme Court Justice David Wecht, announcing he is leaving the Democratic Party.

- Looking for more on this topic? Find more antisemitism coverage from Fox News here.

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This article was written by Fox News staff.
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