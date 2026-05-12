Fetterman weighs in after PA Supreme Court justice apparently splits from Democratic Party over antisemitism

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

After a Pennsylvania Supreme Court justice appeared to indicate that he had ditched the Democratic Party, declaring in a statement that he is "no longer registered within any political party," U.S. Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., noted that he understood the man's decision.

Pennsylvania Supreme Court Justice David Wecht, who ran as a Democrat when he was elected in 2015, indicated that the Democratic Party has an issue with antisemitism.

"From 1998 to 2001, years that preceded my judicial career, I served as Vice-Chair of the Pennsylvania Democratic Party. In the quarter century that has passed since then, the Democratic Party has changed. Nazi tattoos, jihadist chants, intimidation and attacks at synagogues, and other hateful anti-Jewish invective and actions are minimized, ignored, and even coddled. Acquiescence to Jew-hatred is now disturbingly common among activists, leaders and even many elected officials in the Democratic Party," he asserted in part of his statement, which Fox News Digital obtained.

DEMOCRATS KEEP PENNSYLVANIA SUPREME COURT CONTROL AFTER 3 JUSTICES WIN RETENTION RACES

"I can no longer abide this. So, I won’t. I am no longer registered within any political party," Wecht declared in the statement. "It is my hope that Pennsylvanians, and Americans, of all viewpoints and backgrounds will oppose and resist the scourge of Jew-hatred before it undermines what our ancestors have built here."

The justice, who began serving on the state's high court in 2016, was retained in a 2025 election.

FETTERMAN SAYS DEMOCRATS HAVE BECOME 'ANTI-MEN,' WARNS OF YOUNG MALE VOTER EXODUS

Fox News Digital reached out to the Pennsylvania Democratic Party for comment.

"I know David and his legendary father, Cyril. As I’ve affirmed, I’m not changing my party — but I fully understand David’s personal choice," Fetterman wrote in a post on X.

FETTERMAN RIPS DEMS FOR HATING ANYTHING TRUMP DOES, SAYS PARTY CAN'T RESIST WORST IMPULSES

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"The Democratic Party must confront its own rising antisemitism problem," he added.