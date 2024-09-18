Fox News ‘Antisemitism Exposed’ Newsletter: $1M prize, and no takers

Fox News' "Antisemitism Exposed" newsletter brings you stories on the rising anti-Jewish prejudice across the U.S. and the world.

- Group offers $1M for anyone who hosts Pride parade in Gaza, West Bank

- Top Biden adviser employed for decades at church that platformed antisemites

- Big Ten college president to resign after contending with pandemic, anti-Israel protests

- The BBC flunks Journalism 101 when it comes to Israel's war on Hamas

TOP STORY: A watchdog group that aims to expose hypocrisy announced Monday that it would donate $1 million to "Queers for Palestine" or any U.S. LGBTQ advocacy organization to host a gay pride parade in Gaza or the West Bank. New Tolerance Campaign (NTC) President Gregory Angelo, who is gay and the former president of Log Cabin Republicans, said the campaign is a "wake-up call" to anyone who identifies as part of the "Queers for Palestine" or "Gays for Gaza" movements.

VIDEO: College students across the nation are expressing concerns to Fox News Digital as they anticipate the return of anti-Israel protests on their campuses. "There's a lot of tension between groups of students on the campus right now," Vivian of New York University told Fox News Digital. "I think that there definitely will be protests, but because there are so few places for students to actually gather on campus, it's gonna be in a different form than we saw last semester."

RADICAL ZONE: A top Biden White House adviser has been employed for decades as a minister at a Washington, D.C., church that has hosted several activists and religious leaders with long histories of antisemitism, including one Black activist who, during a 2002 speech, called for "Zionists" in Israel, including their babies, to be murdered.

ANOTHER ONE BITES THE DUST: Rutgers University's president will step down at the end of the academic year after leading the top New Jersey university during a brief tenure plagued by the pandemic and pro-Palestinian protests and encampments on campus.

GUEST EDITORIAL: Tel Aviv-based attorney Trevor Asserson details his extensive report on the BBC's coverage of the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza and it's not pretty. The BBC seems to have thrown out its own journalism rulebook when it comes to the story, he writes.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK: "I'm personally very against everything that they stand for. And I know a lot of other students here are, and I know people that feel very uncomfortable with these protesters popping up around campus and maybe refusing to leave." - Noah, student at University of Tennessee

