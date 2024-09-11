Top Biden adviser has been employed for decades at church that gave platform to antisemites: 'Devil by nature'

FIRST ON FOX: A top Biden White House adviser has been employed for decades as a minister at a Washington, D.C., church that has hosted several activists and religious leaders with long histories of antisemitism, including one Black activist who, during a 2002 speech, called for "Zionists" in Israel, including their babies, to be murdered.

Rev. Thomas Bowen, who is listed on Shiloh Baptist Church’s website as a minister of social justice and has been employed at the church since 2002 in several leadership roles, joined the White House in February to serve as the senior adviser for the White House Office of Public Engagement, which "works at the local, state, and national levels to ensure community leaders, diverse perspectives, and new voices all have the opportunity to inform the work of the President."

Shiloh Baptist Church, a historic Black church that Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband visited on Christmas Day in 2022 , is led by Reverend Doctor Wallace Charles Smith, Shiloh’s senior minister and a longtime mentor of Bowen. During a sermon before Shiloh’s congregation last month, Bowen called Smith his "hero," "friend," and "mentor … to whom I owe a debt that I could never ever repay."

Bowen’s social media is also littered with praise of Rev. Smith, who invited multiple activists with long histories of antisemitism into their church.

In April 2018, Rev. Smith hosted the National Black Men’s Convention at Shiloh Baptist Church, which was billed as a five-day summit for "mobilizing and organizing brothers for a better future for our community" and opposing President Trump. Each day had a different theme, which included reparations, and several of the speakers involved with the summit had a problematic history of antisemitism and vile rhetoric against White people.

In the months before the convention, Rev. Smith met at Shiloh Baptist Church with the convention’s co-host Malik Shabazz, the founder of Black Lawyers for Justice and former chairman of the New Black Panther Party. Shabazz, who has been labeled by the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) as a "racist black nationalist with a long, well-documented history of violently anti-Semitic remarks and accusations about the inherent evil of white people," posted a photo of him and Smith hugging on his Facebook and said they had a "great meeting" together. Shabazz also added that "Pastor Smith and other pro-Black Christian preachers will be speaking" at the convention.

Shabazz, who posted a photo with notorious antisemite Louis Farrakhan in 2020 with the caption, "I HAVE WALKED WITH THE BEST" and called the Nation of Islam leader "one of the great influences in my life" last year, made several other posts in the months leading up to the 2018 convention touting Shiloh Baptist Church as the host of the convention, including videos that showed he was in attendance at church events while Bowen was on the church’s payroll.

SPLC's website lists several vile quotes uttered by Shabazz, including remarks from a 2002 speech in Washington, D.C., where he reportedly said, "Kill every goddamn Zionist in Israel! Goddamn little babies, goddamn old ladies! Blow up Zionist supermarkets!" In another speech from the early 2000s, he also pushed antisemitic tropes about "Zionists" controlling the media and foreign policy.

Earlier this year, Shabazz posted a photo of him and former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad from 2012 and said his "views are shaped by my experiences." He said he was invited by a now-deceased journalist for the Nation of Islam's publication and said Farrakhan was in attendance with dozens of imams. Ahmadinejad has repeatedly called Israel an "illegitimate regime" and has called for its "elimination."

When pressed by Fox News Digital on his ties to Farrakhan and his long history of antisemitic remarks, he responded, "Have no associations with Louis Farrakhan. Am not anti semetic (sic)." Fox followed up with a social media post showing him and Farrakhan, prompting him to say, "Meaning I have no current associations with him."

The other co-host of the convention was Minister Hashim Nzinga, who has since died and was serving as the chief of staff for the New Black Panther Party when he died in 2020. He also made several controversial statements, according to SPLC, including saying, "Every White man and every Jew is the devil by nature." During a 2016 interview with the Los Angeles Times, he was asked to respond to Shabazz’s comment about killing Zionists, prompting him to admit, "I still say that all the time now. You’ve gotta kill them before they kill you. … If someone brings harm to us, we’re gonna kill them."

"In addition, Nzinga said in the interview that homosexuality is evil, that Jews control the media and are responsible for the Sept. 11 attacks and that blacks are God’s ‘chosen people,’ Jesus himself being black," the LA Times reported at the time.

An archived itinerary of the convention revealed that House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries’ controversial uncle, Leonard Jeffries, was also a speaker at the event. The elder Jeffries, who has a long history of antisemitism, is described on the convention’s website as a "political scientist" who "achieved national prominence in the early 1990s for his historical statements about Jews" and highlighted how Jeffries "stated that Jews financed the slave trade, used the movie industry to hurt Black people, and that whytes [sic] are ‘ice people’ while Africans are ‘sun people.’"

Shabazz posted Jeffries’ speech on his Facebook page, where he opened his remarks by saying "Black power" before asking the crowd to give a round of applause for Shabazz and Nzinga for organizing the convention. He also gave a shoutout to Farrakhan during his remarks.

Another speaker at the convention was Dr. Boyce Watkins, who wrote the book "The 10 Commandments of Black Economic Power" and is a staunch defender of Farrakhan. In a 2018 tweet, Watkins defended Farrakhan comparing Jews to termites, saying, "Anyone attacking [Louis Farrakhan] for his statement about being ‘anti-termite’ is probably a termite themselves." He has also used antisemitic tropes like saying Jews control Hollywood and the music industry.

In September 2023, Watkins said, "I love Farrakhan. Period." And in a 2022 video, he boasted about being invited to the Nation of Islam's annual Saviour's Day event and said the Nation of Islam "are like brothers to me. When I go in there, when I roll up there, I get so much love from all the NOI brothers and the sisters. I just want to give them a shoutout right now."

It is unclear whether Bowen, who previously served as director of African American strategic engagement in the executive office of DC Mayor Muriel Bowser, was involved with the planning for the convention or was in attendance. But an archived version of Shiloh's website says he was one of the five "assistant pastors" at the time of the convention. He did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

A few years earlier, in 2015, Rev. Smith hosted Farrakhan and dozens of Black community leaders at his church for an invitation-only meeting to discuss the upcoming 20th anniversary of the "Million Man March." Farrakhan, who was surrounded by several Nation of Islam members in addition to Rev. Smith and Cora Masters Barry, who faced backlash earlier this summer for an unearthed clip saying, "F— the White women," spoke at the private event.

An article from the Washington Informer, a "woman-owned multimedia news organization serving the African-Americans" in the DC area, reported at the time that Farrakhan, while speaking at Shiloh, said he believed it was time for Blacks to "distribute the pain" so they aren't the only ones suffering.

Shiloh also hosted former President Obama’s controversial pastor Jeremiah Wright that year, according to a tweet from Bowen saying he was "preaching" the "Miseducation of the Palestinians." Wright previously delivered the viral "God damn America" sermon and used an antisemitic trope to blame Jews for keeping him from talking with Obama after Obama won the 2008 presidential election. The comments ignited backlash from the Anti-Defamation League at the time, calling Wright’s comments "inflammatory and false."

"The notions of Jewish control of the White House in Reverend Wright's statement express classic anti-Semitism in its most vile form," an ADL spokesperson said in 2009 . "In a short succinct sentence, Reverend Wright manages to both label some of the President's closest advisors solely by their religious beliefs and give them powers superior to the President himself."

The White House and Shiloh Baptist Church did not respond to Fox News Digital's requests for comment.