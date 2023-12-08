Expand / Collapse search
Arizona

Fox caught stealing backyard cameras in Arizona

Tucson, AZ, camera heist perpetrated by single gray fox

Associated Press
Published
An Arizona woman got a huge shock when surveillance footage showed the thief who stole her backyard cameras was four-legged and fluffy-tailed.

Esmeralda Egurrola, of Tucson, noticed on Monday that her three motion-activated cameras appeared off-line. So, she checked the most recent recording in each camera from an app on her cellphone.

Three videos had documented an entire heist carried out by a gray fox.

"I saw him sniffing and messing with camera one. I went to the second video, which was camera two. It caught him with camera one in his mouth.," Egurrola told The Associated Press on Friday. "That’s when I knew, 'Omigosh I think he took all of them.'"

grey fox in woods

Curling up against the freezing winter temperatures in the Colorado foothills outside Roxborough State Park, a wild gray fox takes shelter under a large blue spruce pine tree. (iStock)

Egurrola shared video and photos of the intruder fox-trotting away on Facebook. It didn't take long for reactions to snowball. It was first reported by the Arizona Daily Star.

She tried to search for the cameras, which were a gift and cost around $200, but saw no sign of them. She believes they are sitting in a fox hole.

"So what if I do happen to see them. Am I really going to poke my hand in there? Finders keepers," Egurrola said.

She plans to eventually get new cameras. Only she will make sure they are tied down.

"I may leave one untied with a tracker," Egurrola said.