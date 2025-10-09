Four found dead in million-dollar San Francisco home as police probe ‘suspicious’ deaths

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Four people have been found dead in a multimillion-dollar home in San Francisco as police investigate their "suspicious" deaths.

The gruesome scene was discovered at 1:23 p.m. Wednesday when officers conducted a welfare check on the 900 block of Monterey Boulevard in the affluent neighborhood, the San Francisco police said.

The four victims, believed to be family members who lived in the home, were pronounced dead at the scene. Two sources told KTVU-TV that the incident is being investigated as a possible murder-suicide, though San Francisco police said they are treating it as a case of suspicious deaths.

"This is a very rare occurrence in this neighborhood," Officer Robert Rueca, a spokesperson for the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD), told the local outlet. "This area rarely sees any type of activity close to this."

The department’s homicide unit is leading the investigation, but police have not classified the case as of Thursday morning.

The family had two girls, one who was around 12 or 13 years old, neighbors told ABC 7 San Francisco. Neighbors told KTVU-TV that the family had moved into the affluent neighborhood a year ago and would regularly decorate for the holidays.

"We didn't hear anything or notice something unusual. They were a quiet family," said Belinda, who lives next door and has lived in the neighborhood for three years.

Officers were seen combing through the Spanish-style house and the surrounding neighborhood for evidence on Wednesday. According to online records, the home sold in 2014 for $1.35 million. The home is 1,755 square feet and has three bedrooms and one bathroom.

Officials have not released the names or the ages of the victims. The San Francisco Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is conducting a parallel investigation and will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or Text-A-Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. Fox News Digital has reached out to the SFPD for additional details.