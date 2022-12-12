Fort Stewart suspect in custody after one victim shot at Georgia Army post

A suspect is in custody and an investigation is underway after a shooting at Fort Stewart, a U.S. Army post in Georgia, on Monday morning.

Fort Stewart later confirmed that one person was shot – though did not release details on the person's condition – and said the Second Brigade complex was briefly locked down during the incident.

"An incident is occurring on Fort Stewart. Emergency Services are on location at a building in the Second Armored Brigade Combat Team complex responding to what has been described as a shooting," Kevin Larson, a spokesman for Fort Stewart Public Affairs, initially said in a statement. "Law enforcement has a suspect in custody. Additional details are unavailable and not being released at this time."

Contacted by Fox News Digital, Larson added, "We will release additional information once we can."

Before 11 a.m. Monday, Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield’s verified account tweeted out similar information.

In a follow-up press release provided to Fox News Digital, Fort Stewart later confirmed one person was shot.

"A suspect is in custody following an incident on Fort Stewart this morning. There is no active threat to the community. Law enforcement was dispatched for a possible shooting at in the Second Armored Brigade Combat Team complex at 9:57 a.m. and arrived on scene at 10:04," the release said. "Emergency medical personnel were dispatched to treat one shooting victim. The condition of the victim is not being released at this time."

"The Second Brigade complex was briefly locked down during the incident," the press release added. "Winn Army Community Hospital will make Behavioral Health Counseling available in response to today’s incident. Appointment can be made through the Soldiers’ assigned unit or calling the main appointment line at 435-6633."

Fox News' Haley Chi-Sing contributed to this report. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.