Patti LaBelle rushed off Milwaukee theater stage over apparent bomb threat: video

Patti LaBelle, concertgoers evacuated from Riverside Theater over purported bomb threat

By Danielle Wallace | Fox News
Patti LaBelle ushered off Milwaukee stage over apparent bomb threat Video

Patti LaBelle ushered off Milwaukee stage over apparent bomb threat

Patti LaBelle was rushed off the stage of the Riverside Theater in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, midperformance over an apparent bomb threat. (Credit: @sunny_seokkie via Storyful)

American R&B singer Patti LaBelle, referred to as the "Godmother of Soul," was rushed off the stage of a Milwaukee, Wisconsin, theater mid-performance Saturday night reportedly over a bomb threat.

In a video captured from the audience’s vantage point at the Riverside Theater, the 78-year-old LaBelle, wearing an all-red gown, clasps onto a bouquet while speaking to the crowd through the microphone. 

Security suddenly rushes to her side, and LaBelle, taken off guard, shouts, "Hold up" and "Wait!" 

Three all-black-clad men force her to drop the flowers, and two of those security guards quickly usher her backstage. Her musicians quickly follow as the crowd roars in confusion. 

GLADYS KNIGHT ON HER DECADES-LONG FRIENDSHIP WITH PATTI LABELLE: ‘THAT’S MY LITTLE SISTER'

Patti LaBelle concert at the Riverside Theater in Milwaukee was cut short Saturday evening due to an apparent bomb threat. 

Patti LaBelle concert at the Riverside Theater in Milwaukee was cut short Saturday evening due to an apparent bomb threat.  (Mandatory Credit: @sunny_seokkie via Storyful)

"What?" a woman exclaims, as another person is heard asking, "what happened?" 

"Tonight's @MsPattiPatti show at the Riverside Theater has been postponed following a bomb threat investigated by the Milwaukee Police Department," the event organizer, Pabst Theater Group, tweeted. "We are thankful for the efforts of the Milwaukee Police Department and our customers and staff for their safe and orderly exit." 

Security rushes Patti LaBelle off stage mid-performance due to a bomb threat at the Riverside Theater in Milwaukee

Security rushes Patti LaBelle off stage mid-performance due to a bomb threat at the Riverside Theater in Milwaukee (Mandatory Credit: @sunny_seokkie via Storyful)

"We are working with the artist to reschedule the show," the group added. 

Patti LaBelle performs onstage during World AIDS Day 2022 at John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on November 30, 2022, in Washington, DC. 

Patti LaBelle performs onstage during World AIDS Day 2022 at John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on November 30, 2022, in Washington, DC.  (Paul Morigi/Getty Images for AIDS Healthcare Foundation)

An emailed statement from Milwaukee police screenshot and tweeted out by journalist Drake Bentley Saturday night said that all patrons had been evacuated from the theater safely, as officers still worked to clear the facility and the investigation remained fluid and ongoing.

Patti LaBelle is seen outside "Good Morning America" on November 23, 2022, in New York City.  

Patti LaBelle is seen outside "Good Morning America" on November 23, 2022, in New York City.   (Raymond Hall/GC Images)

Fox News Digital followed up with Milwaukee Police early Sunday for any updates. 

Danielle Wallace is a reporter for Fox News Digital covering politics, crime, police and more. Story tips can be sent to danielle.wallace@fox.com and on Twitter: @danimwallace. 