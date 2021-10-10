Fort Hood soldier Jennifer Sewell reported missing

A Fort Hood soldier has been reported missing after she didn’t show up for work on the base, officials said.

Jennifer Sewell, a private first class soldier, was last seen around 4 p.m. on Thursday leaving her on-post barracks, the Fort Hood Directorate of Emergency Services said Saturday.

She was believed to have left on her own accord, but she has since failed to report to work and has not returned calls from her family, superiors or law enforcement, officials said.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact military police.

"Military officials are in constant contact with Sewell’s unit, her family and close friends to ensure her health and safety," officials said.

The base has been plagued with tragic disappearances and deaths over the past few years, including the high-profile case of missing soldier Vanessa Guillen who was found bludgeoned to death in June 2020.

An independent review of the Texas base — prompted by the deaths of more than two dozen soldiers there the same year — concluded that military leaders were not adequately dealing with high rates of sexual assault and harassment, drug use and other issues.

