Former Uvalde school officer says he doesn't regret actions after not guilty verdict

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A former Uvalde school police officer is speaking out after he was acquitted on all counts nearly four years after the shooting at Robb Elementary School that left 19 students and two teachers dead.

Adrian Gonzales, who was charged with 29 counts of child abandonment or endangerment tied to the shooting, said in his first interview since the acquittal that he has no regrets about the actions he took on May 24, 2022.

The jury deliberated for just seven hours before returning the verdict. Gonzales did not take the stand during the trial, while his attorneys brought up two witnesses.

JURY REACHES VERDICT IN TRIAL OF EX-UVALDE SCHOOL POLICE OFFICER ACCUSED OF FAILING TO CONFRONT GUNMAN

An investigation found that it took 77 minutes from the time authorities arrived at the scene until the tactical team breached a classroom and killed the shooter. Police faced criticism over their response in the years since the shooting.

"You can sit here and tell me all you want about what I would have done, or what you would have done. Until you're in that mix, you can't tell me anything," Gonzales told ABC News.

Gonzales was the first on the scene at Robb Elementary School when 18-year-old Salvador Ramos carried out his deadly attack. The former school police officer told ABC News that he did not see Ramos and that he retreated from inside the school building because of an order from his commanding officer.

"I did the best that I could with the information I was getting," he said, adding, "I don't regret it, because I took an order from my chief at that time."

UVALDE TRIAL HALTED AFTER KEY WITNESS CHANGES TESTIMONY

While he stands behind the actions he took during the shooting, Gonzales told ABC News that he understands that the victims' families were frustrated with the verdict. He also said that he prays for the victims, their families and the community.

The 52-year-old former officer told ABC News that he believes he was selectively prosecuted, while others who arrived at the scene did not have their actions scrutinized.

"When the videos started playing, I realized that they handpicked me," he told ABC News. "They had an excuse for everybody else. They did this, they did that, you know, but I had to do this, I had to do that."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

After the verdict, Gonzales thanked God, his family, his legal team and the jury.

"First things first, I want to start by thanking God for this," Gonzales said. "My family, my wife, and these guys right here. He put them in my path, you know? And I'm just thankful for that. Thank you to the jury for considering all the evidence and making their verdict."

Former Uvalde Schools Police Chief Pete Arredondo was also criminally charged in relation to the 2022 shooting. He was charged with endangerment or abandonment of a child and has pleaded not guilty. A date for Arredondo's trial has not yet been set.

The Associated Press contributed to this reporting.