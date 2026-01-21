Jury reaches verdict in trial of ex-Uvalde school police officer accused of failing to confront gunman

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A jury returned a not guilty verdict Wednesday evening in the trial of former Uvalde school police officer Adrian Gonzales, charged with 29 counts of child abandonment or endangerment tied to the May 24, 2022 Robb Elementary shooting.

The jury deliberated for only 7 hours before returning the verdict.

Gonzales faced charges tied to the early minutes of the Robb Elementary attack. Nineteen children and two adults died in the shooting, which is the deadliest in Texas history according to the Texas Tribune.

UVALDE TRIAL HALTED AFTER KEY WITNESS CHANGES TESTIMONY

His counsel brought up two witnesses to stand in his defense, Gonzales did not take the stand.

Former Uvalde schools police chief Pete Arredondo was also criminally charged in relation to the 2022 shooting.



The Associated Press contributed to this reporting.