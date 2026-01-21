Jury reaches verdict in trial of ex-Uvalde school police officer accused of failing to confront gunman

Body camera footage from police shows desperate parents begging officers to storm an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, after a gunman opened fire in 2022. (Uvalde County Sheriff's Department)
A jury returned a not guilty verdict Wednesday evening in the trial of former Uvalde school police officer Adrian Gonzales, charged with 29 counts of child abandonment or endangerment tied to the May 24, 2022 Robb Elementary shooting.
The jury deliberated for only 7 hours before returning the verdict.
Gonzales faced charges tied to the early minutes of the Robb Elementary attack. Nineteen children and two adults died in the shooting, which is the deadliest in Texas history according to the Texas Tribune.
A memorial dedicated to the 19 children and two adults murdered on May 24, 2022 during a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School is seen on January 06, 2026 in Uvalde, Texas. The first trial over law enforcement's delayed response to the Uvalde school shooting began yesterday, with former Uvalde school officer Adrian Gonzales standing trial in Corpus Christi. Gonzales faces 29 counts of child endangerment. The trial is a rare case in which a law enforcement officer could be convicted for allegedly failing to respond to criminal activity in an appropriate manner. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
His counsel brought up two witnesses to stand in his defense, Gonzales did not take the stand.
Former Uvalde schools police chief Pete Arredondo was also criminally charged in relation to the 2022 shooting.
The Associated Press contributed to this reporting.
