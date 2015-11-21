Former top US official: Coalition special forces should step up attacks against IS leaders

President Barack Obama's former special envoy to the global coalition to defeat the Islamic State group says that if France wants to step up its military campaign following the Paris attacks it should have special operations forces attack IS leaders.

French President Francois Hollande has vowed to step up the military response. Asked what France could do immediately, retired Gen. John Allen, who left his post in the anti-IS coalition last week, recommended the use of coalition special forces in remarks Saturday at Canada's annual Halifax International Security Forum.

Allen says in May 2014 U.S. special forces attacked a compound where they killed the chief financial officer of IS and retrieved a large amount of data from computers. He says they attacked other targets within hours of exploiting that information.