Former South Florida chemistry student accused of trying to poison neighbor deported to China

A former University of South Florida chemistry student — arrested after being caught on video attempting to allegedly poison his neighbor — is being deported to China.

Xuming Li, 36, was arrested June 27 after his neighbor, Umar Abdullah, captured him on surveillance video on two separate occasions crouching next to his front door and using a syringe to pump a mixture of deadly toxins into his apartment, according to a complaint.

Li’s attorney, Adam Bantner, confirmed to Fox News Digital that Li had been deported, and as of now, is unlikely to face charges in the U.S.

"He was on a student visa and got expelled from school, so once the appropriate sources were notified of this, it canceled his visa," Bantner said.

Bantner added that it was a warrant status and if Li ever returns to the U.S., then the arrest could be activated.

Li had been in the country pursuing his doctorate in chemistry on a student visa and pleaded not guilty to several felony charges, including battery and possession of a controlled substance.

During his initial arrest, a hazardous materials team determined that the noxious substance Li was pumping into Abdullah's home was a concoction of the opioids methadone and hydrocodone, according to the complaint.

The entire ordeal was allegedly due to an ongoing noise dispute between the two, with Abdullah's apartment above Li's.