CRIME

Former South Florida chemistry student accused of trying to poison neighbor deported to China

Xuming Li was in the US pursuing his doctorate on a student visa and pleaded not guilty to several felony charges

Stepheny Price By Stepheny Price Fox News
Published
A former University of South Florida chemistry student — arrested after being caught on video attempting to allegedly poison his neighbor — is being deported to China.

Xuming Li, 36, was arrested June 27 after his neighbor, Umar Abdullah, captured him on surveillance video on two separate occasions crouching next to his front door and using a syringe to pump a mixture of deadly toxins into his apartment, according to a complaint.

Li’s attorney, Adam Bantner, confirmed to Fox News Digital that Li had been deported, and as of now, is unlikely to face charges in the U.S.

"He was on a student visa and got expelled from school, so once the appropriate sources were notified of this, it canceled his visa," Bantner said.

FLORIDA BABY LOST HAIR AFTER POISONING BY EX-PH.D. STUDENT, DAD SAYS

Xumong Li shown crouching down with a syringe.

A screenshot allegedly shows ex-chemistry and college student Xumong Li injecting opioids under his neighbor's door over a noise dispute.   (Umar Abdullah)

Bantner added that it was a warrant status and if Li ever returns to the U.S., then the arrest could be activated. 

Li had been in the country pursuing his doctorate in chemistry on a student visa and pleaded not guilty to several felony charges, including battery and possession of a controlled substance.

BURGLARY EXPOSES WOMAN’S PLOT TO POISON STEPDAD AT MOM’S REQUEST: POLICE

A headshot of Umar Abdullah next to a screenshot of Xumong Li holding a syringe outside his door.

Umar Abdullah, left, says Xumong Li, right, tried to poison him. (LinkedIn/Umar Abdullah)

During his initial arrest, a hazardous materials team determined that the noxious substance Li was pumping into Abdullah's home was a concoction of the opioids methadone and hydrocodone, according to the complaint.

POISON CONTROL DOCTOR TRIED TO CREMATE WIFE AFTER GOUT MEDICINE MURDER: POLICE

Xuming Li show with syringe in surveillance footage next portrait of Abdullah family

Umar Abdullah, his wife Samira, and their infant daughter were all sickened after Xuming Li, left, allegedly injected poison into their Tampa, Fla., apartment in June. (Umar Abdullah/Facebook)

The entire ordeal was allegedly due to an ongoing noise dispute between the two, with Abdullah's apartment above Li's. 