Ex-Macy's employee steals over $7G, hides inside ceiling in Pennsylvania store, police say

A former Macy’s employee is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from the store in a Pennsylvania mall, then hiding in a ceiling of the store for hours, according to police.

Nicholas Redmond of Philadelphia was arrested on Sunday around 4:30 a.m. after police were called to the Macy’s in the King of Prussia Mall. There were reports of a suspicious person inside the closed store, according to the Upper Merion Police Department.

Police said the caller was a regional security representative for Macy’s.

Officers conducted an extensive search that included K9s and two other police departments, according to the release.

“After almost five and half hours, patrol officers from Upper Merion located the suspect hiding in the ceiling of the first floor,” police said, adding that Redmond had over $7,000 dollars in cash taken from the store’s cash registers.

"The officers were very shocked, they had gotten information of some odd entryways into the ceiling area, and once they got up there, I think even though at that point there was still a possibility that he was up there, they just couldn't believe somebody had gone up to that length to hide from them," Upper Merion Township Police Lt. Brendan Brazunas said, as WPVI-TV reported.

Redmond was an employee at the Macy’s, according to police.

Redmond later admitted he'd stolen cash two other times this month for a total haul of over $12,000, investigators said.