Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Robbery - Theft
Published

Ex-Macy's employee steals over $7G, hides inside ceiling in Pennsylvania store, police say

Talia Kaplan
By Talia Kaplan | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 26Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 26

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 26 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

A former Macy’s employee is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from the store in a Pennsylvania mall, then hiding in a ceiling of the store for hours, according to police.

Nicholas Redmond of Philadelphia was arrested on Sunday around 4:30 a.m. after police were called to the Macy’s in the King of Prussia Mall. There were reports of a suspicious person inside the closed store, according to the Upper Merion Police Department.

Police said the caller was a regional security representative for Macy’s.

PHILADELPHIA MAYOR RAISES EYEBROWS WITH TRUMP COMMENT

Officers conducted an extensive search that included K9s and two other police departments, according to the release.

Nicholas Redmond, a former Macy’s employee, is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from the store in a Pennsylvania mall, then hiding in a ceiling of the store for hours, according to police.

Nicholas Redmond, a former Macy’s employee, is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from the store in a Pennsylvania mall, then hiding in a ceiling of the store for hours, according to police. (Upper Merion Police/ Google)

“After almost five and half hours, patrol officers from Upper Merion located the suspect hiding in the ceiling of the first floor,” police said, adding that Redmond had over $7,000 dollars in cash taken from the store’s cash registers.

"The officers were very shocked, they had gotten information of some odd entryways into the ceiling area, and once they got up there, I think even though at that point there was still a possibility that he was up there, they just couldn't believe somebody had gone up to that length to hide from them," Upper Merion Township Police Lt. Brendan Brazunas said, as WPVI-TV reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Redmond was an employee at the Macy’s, according to police.

Redmond later admitted he'd stolen cash two other times this month for a total haul of over $12,000, investigators said.

Talia Kaplan is a reporter for FoxNews.com. Follow her on Twitter @taliakaplan