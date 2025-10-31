ICE officer shoots illegal immigrant during Phoenix traffic stop gone wrong, both hospitalized

Expand / Collapse search
Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
An Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer and a man from Honduras were injured Wednesday morning after a shooting during a traffic stop near Phoenix, Arizona.

The shooting happened at 4 a.m. Wednesday after ICE officers pulled over Jose Garcia-Sorto along Interstate 17 in north Phoenix.

Garcia-Sorto, the driver, initially stopped but started to pull away as the officers walked up to his vehicle, according to a report from affiliate FOX 10 Phoenix.

ICE vehicle

One ICE officer was injured in the Arizona altercation, according to the Department of Homeland Security. (Jacek Boczarski/Anadolu via Getty Images)

3 PEOPLE SHOT AT DALLAS ICE FACILITY, SHOOTER DEAD, AGENCY CONFIRMS

It is unclear why Garcia-Sorto was stopped.

"As the vehicle abruptly began speeding away, an officer was in the path of the vehicle," according to officials with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). "Fearing for his life, the officer defensively discharged his service weapon two times striking Garcia-Sorto’s vehicle."

Garcia-Soto was taken to a hospital where he remains in stable condition, according to the report.

ICE HQ

It is unclear why the ICE agents conducted the early morning traffic stop. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

SECOND DETAINEE DIES AFTER DALLAS ICE FACILITY SNIPER ATTACK, FAMILY SPEAKS OUT

The officer who shot at Garcia-Sorto was also taken to the hospital, though their injuries and condition have not yet been made public.

Garcia-Sorto's wife, Anahi, told local outlet Arizona's Family her husband was on his way to work when the shooting occurred.

"He would get home and hug the [two] kids," Anahi told the outlet. "And to see that he didn’t get here yesterday, it really hurts a lot, because I always wait for him here [at home]."

ICE Agent ICE

The suspect's wife reportedly told a local outlet she and her husband are living in the country illegally.

FBI OPENS INVESTIGATION AFTER DRIVER ALLEGEDLY RAMS ICE VEHICLE DURING ARIZONA TRAFFIC STOP ATTEMPT

She said she heard about the shooting after family members saw it on the news and officials have not given her information about the incident.

"They (law enforcement) don’t wanna say anything to me," Anahi told the outlet. "They’re only saying that he’s in the hospital, but that he’s in there with a different name, and that they don’t want him to talk, and no one can visit him."

The FBI is investigating the shooting, according to FOX 10.

Anahi allegedly admitted to Arizona's Family that she and her husband are in the country illegally, but told the outlet she is praying for ICE.

"What they’re (ICE) doing is bad, but I don’t wish anything bad towards them, because I am not God to judge them," Anahi said. "I pray for them."

The outlet reported she will return to Honduras with her children if Garcia-Sorto is deported.

The northbound exit ramp at Dove Valley Road was closed during the investigation, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. It has since reopened.

DHS did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

