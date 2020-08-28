Former Liberty student alleges sexual encounter with Becki Falwell, claims she was the aggressor

The hits keep coming for the Falwell family.

Now, a former student of the conservative Christian college is alleging that Becki Falwell, wife of ex-Liberty University president Jerry Falwell Jr., used Facebook to prey upon him when he was 22 years old.

The student alleged to Politico that when he stayed over at the Falwell home following band practice with their eldest son in 2008, Becki Falwell jumped into bed with him and performed oral sex.

The man claimed the incident took place near the start of Liberty's fall semester that year. He added that Becki Falwell had initiated it but that he willingly went along.

However, after he rejected further advances from his friend's mom, he claimed Becki Falwell continued to pursue him, offering him gifts and trying to engage with him on Facebook.

"She was the aggressor," the man told Politico.

The messages, screenshots of which were provided to the media outlet, suggest the flirty banter blurred the lines on more than one occasion.

One referenced a mutual friend who "said that she wants you to cut [your] bangs when you get your hair cut. I think that you are beautiful just like you are," Becki wrote in a September 2008 message. "You don't want to cover up those killer eyes of yours and you know the bandana drives me wild ... :-)"

After the young man allegedly told Becki Falwell he wanted nothing to do with her romantically, she wrote: "Maybe time will heal whatever wounds that I have caused you and your Christian heart will allow you to forgive me."

The Falwells called the newest allegations "mean-spirited lies."

"It is unfortunate that the coverage of our departure has turned into a frenzy of false and fantastic claims about us," the couple said in a statement. "These false and mean spirited lies have hurt us and our family greatly and we will respond fully with the truth at an appropriate time. At this time, however, we think it is best to move on and help the Liberty community focus on its very bright future..."

Liberty University senior vice president Scott Lamb said the school has "policies against employees having sexual relationships with students, as well as having other inappropriate relationships outside of marriage, whether consensual or not. Becki Falwell was an employee in 2008 and such policies would have fully applied to her as spouse of the then-university Chancellor and President."

Lamb added that the school's HR department and Title IX records "found no complaints were ever filed against Becki Falwell for any inappropriate relationship nor were any investigations of such matters conducted."

The Falwells, an evangelical power couple who have frequently rubbed shoulders with high-profile families like the Trumps, have been at the center of several personal scandals that snowballed into Falwell Jr.'s resignation this week.

Giancarlo Granda, a former Miami pool attendant, claimed in an explosive interview that the Falwells engaged in a relationship with him for several years where Becki would have sex with him and Falwell Jr. watched. Granda has called Falwell Jr. a "predator" and claimed the 58-year-old grandfather also sent him a picture of a student exposing herself.

Falwell Jr. has pushed back on the accusations and claimed Granda had been trying to blackmail the couple.

He also pinned the extramarital affair solely on his wife.

Falwell Jr.'s departure also comes after he agreed earlier this month to take an indefinite leave of absence for posting a picture of himself with a young woman on a yacht whose zipper was undone. She was his wife's assistant.

The conservative Christian college in Virginia has a strict code of conduct that states sexual activity is only permitted between one man and one woman within marriage.