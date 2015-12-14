Former Illinois National Guard soldier pleads guilty in Islamic State plot

A former Illinois National Guard soldier has pleaded guilty to charges he conspired to provide material support to the Islamic State group.

Hasan Edmonds of Aurora, Illinois, entered the plea in Chicago federal court Monday, a week after his cousin, Jonas Edmonds, pleaded guilty to similar charges. They are accused of plotting to attack the Joliet Armory with assault rifles and grenades.

Prosecutors alleged that Jonas Edmonds planned to wear his cousin's military uniform in the attack at the facility where Hasan Edmonds trained. Charges alleged the pair hoped to kill as many as 150 people.

Hasan Edmonds is to be sentenced March 18 and faces up to 30 years in prison. Jonas Edmonds is to be sentenced Jan. 27 and faces up to 23 years in prison.