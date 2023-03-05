Former Georgia cop charged with killing 16-year-old missing girl has been charged in 2019 burglary

The former Georgia police officer charged with the murder and kidnapping of a 16-year-old girl who went missing in July is facing new charges in connection with the alleged stalking and burglary of another woman.

Miles Bryant, an ex-cop with the Doraville Police Department, is already accused of kidnapping and killing 16-year-old Susanna Morales before dumping her naked body in the forest. He is being held without bond at the Gwinnett County Adult Detention Center on charges of concealing the death of another, filing a false report of a crime, murder and kidnapping.

And now, Bryant is facing burglary charges in the town of Snellville after a former classmate of his accused him of stalking her and breaking into her home in May 2019. The woman, Elesha Bates, said she wonders if Morales would still be alive had the burglary case not been dismissed.

Bates said she and Bryant knew each other since the fifth grade.

A neighbor shared with Bates footage caught on a doorbell camera that shows a man, on numerous occasions, lurking around her door and pulling on the doorknob.

In February, Bates told FOX 5 Atlanta that she believed Bryant broke into her apartment once while she was not home, and shared photos of her damaged front door with the news outlet.

Bates said she was concerned about her safety and reported the incidents to the Doraville Police Department, Bryant's former employer, and the Gwinnett County Police Department.

Doraville Police said it conducted an administrative investigation. Officials said they spoke to Bryant about the incidents and that the behavior had stopped. Doraville Police said they told Bates to report any potential criminal charges to the Gwinnett County Police Department.

According to police, investigators closed Bates' case because of a ‘lack of leads.’ But an investigation into her case was reopened late last month after new information was received.

Bryant allegedly tampered with a locked bedroom window during the break-in, officials said.

He was charged with first-degree burglary in Snellville.