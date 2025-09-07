Former Florida police officer arrested for traveling to meet child for sex: authorities

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A former police officer in Florida was charged Thursday with traveling to meet an 11-year-old girl for sex, authorities said.

Gary Mygdal, 73, allegedly had sexually explicit conversations with who he believed was a child and agreed to meet her at what he thought was her home, the Pinellas Park Police Department said.

Mygdal was arrested outside an apartment complex and confirmed to officers that he had traveled there "for intimate sexual contact" with the girl, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by the Tampa Bay Times.

Mygdal served as a Pinellas Park police officer for a decade, from 1974 to 1984, police said.

He was also serving on two City of Pinellas Park boards at the time of his arrest, FOX13 Tampa reported. Mygdal has since been suspended from his seats on those boards, and could be removed at their next meetings.

Police Chief Adam Geissenberger said in a statement that the case highlights the department's commitment to protecting children from predators.

"No one is above the law, and we will hold offenders accountable regardless of their past positions or affiliations," Geissenberger said.

Mygdal was charged with traveling to meet a minor, a second-degree felony in Florida. He was being held at the Pinellas County Jail on $15,000 bond, according to online jail records.