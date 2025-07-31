Female teacher in affluent Florida city accused of inappropriate relationship with teen girl

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Florida high school teacher was arrested for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a 17-year-old female student.

Molly Mersereau, 36, who was employed by the Santa Rosa County School District, was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor, two counts of use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony, felony criminal solicitation in the second degree and felony engagement in a romantic relationship with a student by a school authority.

The investigation began after a CrimeStoppers tip was sent to the Gulf Breeze Police Department, according to officials.

The case was then transferred to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office.

SOUTH CAROLINA DANCE TEACHER ARRESTED AFTER QUESTIONABLE ROUTINE UNCOVERS SERIOUS ALLEGATIONS

While Mersereau's profile is no longer listed on the Gulf Breeze High School website, sources told Fox News Digital she was a hospitality and tourism academy teacher in the affluent Florida Panhandle city.

Mersereau also served as a coach for the girls soccer team, sources said.

FORMER PUBLIC SCHOOL TEACHER, 33, CHARGED AFTER 'PROLONGED PATTERN OF ABUSE' WITH TEEN BOY

The sheriff's office said the case remains under investigation.

"The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office takes all allegations involving the welfare of minors and the integrity of public trust seriously," according to a statement.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Santa Rosa County District Schools did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.