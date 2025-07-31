Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Florida

Female teacher in affluent Florida city accused of inappropriate relationship with teen girl

High school hospitality educator charged after the Gulf Breeze Police Department received a tip

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
A Florida high school teacher was arrested for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a 17-year-old female student.

Molly Mersereau, 36, who was employed by the Santa Rosa County School District, was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor, two counts of use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony, felony criminal solicitation in the second degree and felony engagement in a romantic relationship with a student by a school authority.

The investigation began after a CrimeStoppers tip was sent to the Gulf Breeze Police Department, according to officials. 

The case was then transferred to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office.

Teacher Molly Mersereau is charged in connection to an inappropriate relationship with a minor.

Teacher Molly Mersereau is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a minor. (Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office)

While Mersereau's profile is no longer listed on the Gulf Breeze High School website, sources told Fox News Digital she was a hospitality and tourism academy teacher in the affluent Florida Panhandle city.

Mersereau also served as a coach for the girls soccer team, sources said.

Molly Mersereau was a teacher at Gulf Breeze High School, according to Florida officials.

Molly Mersereau was a teacher at Gulf Breeze High School, according to Florida officials. (Google)

The sheriff's office said the case remains under investigation.

"The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office takes all allegations involving the welfare of minors and the integrity of public trust seriously," according to a statement.

courtroom and gavel

A Florida teacher is facing multiple felony charges. (iStock)

Santa Rosa County District Schools did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation and influence government response.