Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Georgia
Published

Former Dem congressional candidate pleads guilty in death of husband: reports

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 9Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 9

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 9 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

A former Georgia Democratic congressional pleaded guilty Thursday to voluntary manslaughter in the 2018 death of her husband, according to reports.

Kellie Lynn Collins, 31, was facing charges in the shooting death of her 41-year-old husband, Curt Cain, whose body was found in his home in Aiken, S.C., last August. Investigators determined he’d been shot in the back and died from loss of blood.

<strong>Kellie Collins, who was a Democratic congressional candidate in Georgia, pleaded guilty Thursday to voluntary manslaughter. </strong>

<strong>Kellie Collins, who was a Democratic congressional candidate in Georgia, pleaded guilty Thursday to voluntary manslaughter. </strong> (McDuffie County Sheriff's Office)

Collins and Cain had only been married for one week before his death. The Augusta Chronicle reported that Collins had been made the beneficiary of Cain’s insurance less than a month before he was killed.

The McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia arrested Collins on Aug. 8, 2018, and extradited her to Aiken five days later, The Aiken Standard reported.

SOLDIER ARRESTED WITH 2 OTHERS IN DEATH OF STEPFATHER FOUND IN OKLAHOMA CEMETARY

Collins had run as a Democrat to represent Georgia’s 10th Congressional District but dropped out before the 2018 election. Cain was serving as the treasurer of her campaign, according to the Federal Election Commission.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Collins initially rejected the plea deal but accepted after speaking with her lawyers, The Chronicle reported. A charge of grand larceny was dropped as part of the deal, the report said.

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.