Former coworkers arrested after manager of famed strip club found gunned down in street: police

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Santa Rosa police say two people have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of Mark Calcagni, the general manager of San Francisco’s famous Condor Club, a North Beach landmark that bills itself as the nation’s first topless bar.

Authorities identified the suspects as Richard Lund, 43, and Asia Morton, 25, both of Dublin, California. Police said the two were romantically involved and worked at an adult entertainment business managed by Calcagni, though it’s unclear whether it was the Condor Club or another venue he oversaw.

Investigators believe Lund shot Calcagni after waiting for him to return home from work on Oct. 3. His body was discovered around 6:30 that morning in a bike lane on Brookwood Avenue near Birdfoot Way in Santa Rosa.

Detectives say Morton helped Lund plan the killing. Lund was taken into custody Friday at an apartment complex in Dublin, while Morton, who police say also lived there, was arrested separately at San Francisco International Airport after returning from international travel.

‘EVERYTHING’S ON THE TABLE’: FORMER DETECTIVE BREAKS DOWN MURDER OF MANAGER OF FAMED STRIP CLUB

Following the arrests, police executed a search warrant at the Dublin residence and collected evidence linked to the homicide.

"Although the case initially faced challenges due to limited evidence, VCI (Violent Crimes Investigations) detectives remained persistent, following leads through witness interviews, surveillance footage and digital evidence," police wrote in a statement. "Their efforts ultimately led to the identification of two suspects."

MANAGER OF FAMED STRIP CLUB GUNNED DOWN NEAR HOME IN BLUE CITY AS POLICE HUNT FOR KILLER

Calcagni was well known in San Francisco’s nightlife scene, the San Francisco Chronicle reported , serving as general manager of the Condor Club. In addition to managing the Condor Club, he also oversaw Vanity San Francisco, another adult entertainment venue nearby.

Wolfgang Welch, who recently took over management duties at Vanity, described Calcagni as a larger-than-life figure and a respected presence in the city’s adult entertainment industry.

"He became one of the Mount Rushmores of Broadway," Welch told the Chronicle.

BLUE CITY FELON WITH VIOLENT HISTORY ARRESTED IN DEADLY TRAIN PLATFORM STABBING AFTER PAROLE RELEASE: REPORT

The Condor Club confirmed the death of its general manager to Fox News Digital.

"It is with profound sorrow and deep shock that we confirm the tragic death of our beloved general manager, Mark Calcagni," the statement read. "Mark was more than our manager — he was the heartbeat of Condor Club and an integral figure in the North Beach and San Francisco nightlife community."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The club said Calcagni’s "dedication, leadership and passion over many years shaped who we are today," adding, "We feel the weight of loss not only within our organization but throughout the broader North Beach and San Francisco nightlife communities he helped shape and uplift."

Police have not disclosed a motive in the killing. The investigation remains ongoing.

The Condor Club had no comment on the arrests.

Stepheny Price covers crime, including missing persons, homicides and migrant crime. Send story tips to stepheny.price@fox.com.