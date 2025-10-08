Manager of famed strip club gunned down near home in blue city as police hunt for killer

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police in Santa Rosa are investigating the fatal shooting of a manager of a prominent San Francisco strip club who was found on a California roadway early Friday, Oct. 3.

Shortly before 6:30 a.m., the Santa Rosa Police Department (SRPD) responded to a 911 call about an unresponsive man lying in the road near the Sonoma County Fairgrounds. Officers found a deceased man with an apparent gunshot wound.

The Sonoma County Coroner’s Office later identified the victim as Mark Calcagni, 60, a longtime Santa Rosa resident and a manager at the Condor Club. Authorities said Calcagni was found about 350 feet from his home.

Police confirmed that no arrests have been made and no suspect or weapon has been located. While investigators say the public is not believed to be in immediate danger, the person or persons responsible remain at large.

Calcagni was well known in San Francisco’s nightlife scene, the San Francisco Chronicle reported, serving as general manager of the Condor Club — a North Beach landmark often described as the nation’s first topless bar. He also managed Vanity San Francisco, another nearby adult entertainment venue.

Wolfgang Welch, who recently took over management duties at Vanity, described Calcagni as a larger-than-life figure and a respected presence in the city’s adult entertainment industry.

"He became one of the Mount Rushmores of Broadway," Welch told the Chronicle.

The Condor Club confirmed the death of its general manager to Fox News Digital, expressing "profound sorrow and deep shock."

"It is with profound sorrow and deep shock that we confirm the tragic death of our beloved general manager, Mark Calcagni," the statement read. "Mark was more than our manager — he was the heartbeat of Condor Club and an integral figure in the North Beach and San Francisco nightlife community."

The club said Calcagni’s "dedication, leadership and passion over many years shaped who we are today," adding, "We feel the weight of loss not only within our organization but throughout the broader North Beach and San Francisco nightlife communities he helped shape and uplift."

The SRPD’s Violent Crimes Investigations Team, along with forensic technicians, spent several hours at the scene Friday collecting evidence. Investigators are now calling on the public to help piece together what happened.

Detectives are especially interested in any surveillance or dashcam video that may have captured suspicious activity in the area around the time of the shooting.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered by the Sonoma County Alliance Community Engagement and Safety Fund for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with details related to the case is urged to contact the SRPD tip line at (707) 543-3590.

