Former Colorado social worker accused of filing false sex abuse report against councilwoman pleads not guilty

The former Colorado social worker accused of filing a false child sex abuse report against a local city councilwoman who was publicly critical of the former social worker’s police chief girlfriend has pleaded not guilty to her criminal charges.

Robin Niceta, 40, entered a not guilty plea Monday through her attorney Marci Labranche, the Denver Post reported.

Niceta was arrested in May and charged a felony count of suspicion of attempting to influence a public servant and a misdemeanor count of making a false report about child abuse.

Niceta’s alleged anonymous child sex abuse tip was directed at Aurora City Councilwoman Danielle Jurinsky.

The tip was made on Jan. 28, one day after the councilwoman went on a radio show to speak out against then-Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson, describing the city’s top police officer as "trash" who needed to be ousted. Jurinsky, an outspoken supporter of police, said during the interview that Aurora is "not safe," pointing to dozens of shootings that month, a staffing shortage of police officers and a police chief who allegedly threw "police officers under the bus."

Jurinsky told Fox News Digital in an interview earlier this year that at the time of the radio interview, she did not know the name Robin Niceta, let alone that she was in romantic relationship with Wilson. Wilson was fired as Aurora’s police chief in April over unrelated matters to Niceta.

Niceta and Wilson have since broken up, with the former police chief telling Fox News Digital earlier this year, she wants "nothing to do with [Niceta]."

An investigation was launched after Niceta allegedly filed the anonymous tip, which cleared Jurinsky of any wrongdoing. The arrest affidavit stated the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Department found the tip against Jurinsky was made from Niceta’s personal cell phone.

Niceta resigned from the Arapahoe County child protective services one day after she was questioned by authorities over the tip against Jurinsky.

Jurinsky filed a libel and slander suit against Niceta. Jurinsky and 25 other people have also filed a lawsuit against Niceta, the Arapahoe County Board of Supervisors and the Arapahoe County Department of Human Services alleging the agency has wrongfully removed children from the custody of their parents. The class-action suit is seeking $50 million in damages, the Denver Gazette reported.

"I just want everyone out there who is following this case and who has had similar run-ins with a [department of human services] or a [child protective services] department that, just keep the hope, keep the faith. Justice will prevail," Jurinsky told The Denver Post after Monday’s hearing. "This is just the first step in exposing these organizations."

The councilwoman added in comment to Fox News Digital early Tuesday that she is "not discouraged" after Niceta’s not guilty plea.

"I believe justice is coming for Robin," she said.

Niceta’s lawyer did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Niceta is scheduled for a three-day trial beginning May 9.