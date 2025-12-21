Expand / Collapse search
Crime

Former classmate says suspect in Brown, MIT killings was ‘socially awkward’ and ‘angry’ during college years

Scott Watson says Claudio Neves-Valente frequently complained about life in the US

Sophia Compton By Sophia Compton Fox News
Paul Mauro: Brown University shooting suspect 'purposely' tried to be 'vague' Video

Paul Mauro: Brown University shooting suspect 'purposely' tried to be 'vague'

Fox News contributor Paul Mauro analyzes new details in the Brown University shooting probe during 'Fox News Live.'

A former classmate of the suspect in the deadly Brown University shooting — and the subsequent killing of an MIT professor — remembers him as being "socially awkward" and "angry" during his years on campus.

Scott Watson, now a physics professor at Syracuse University, told Fox News he attended Brown with Claudio Manuel Neves-Valente in 2000 and described himself as his "only friend" at the time. Watson said the Portuguese national often complained about life in the U.S. and at the university.

"During his time at Brown, I was essentially his only friend. He was socially awkward, and so was I, which I think is why we connected," Watson said. "During orientation he was sitting alone, and I walked up and said hello. He was terse at first, but we eventually broke the ice and became close."

WHO WAS NUNO LOUREIRO? MIT PROFESSOR GUNNED DOWN IN APARTMENT NEAR UNIVERSITY

A photo of Claudio Neves-Valente from the neck up, showing him with a receding hairline, brown eyes and a cleft chin.

Neves-Valente, 48, was recently identified as the suspect in the Dec. 13 Brown University mass shooting, which left two students dead and nine others injured. (Justice Department)

Watson said Neves-Valente often expressed frustration with his coursework, claiming the classes at Brown were too easy for him.

"He often complained about moving to the United States and about the university," Watson said. "He would say the classes were too easy — honestly, for him, they were. He already knew most of the material and was genuinely impressive."

Even campus food was a source of irritation for Neves-Valente, according to Watson.

"I remember him getting irritated about the quality of food on campus, especially the lack of high-quality fish," he said.

Watson also recalled Neves-Valente's troubling behavior toward another student.

"We had another classmate that Claudio would insult and call him his slave. I had to break up a fight once," Watson said. 

EVIDENCE SHOWS DEADLY BROWN, MIT SHOOTINGS MAY BE LINKED, SOURCES SAY: REPORT

Split of Claudio Neves-Valente.

A split image shows Claudio Neves-Valente, identified as the suspect in the Brown University shooting, wearing the same jacket as a man identified earlier as a person of interest in the case. (Providence Police Department)

However, Watson said there were also moments when Neves-Valente seemed more calm.

"I have genuinely fond memories of dinners with him at a local Portuguese restaurant near campus," he said. "There is a community there. He could be kind and gentle, though he often became frustrated — sometimes angry — about courses, professors and living conditions."

The two last spoke when Neves-Valente decided to leave Brown, Watson said.

"The last time I spoke with him, we walked to his apartment and I tried to convince him not to leave. He refused, and that was the last time I heard from him," he said. "He told me he was returning to Portugal, though it now appears that may not have been the case."

HUNT FOR BROWN UNIVERSITY KILLER HANDICAPPED BY SECURITY LAPSES, CAMPUS BUDGET CUTS

First responders at the Brown University shooting scene.

A law enforcement official walks past articles of clothing on a sidewalk near an entrance to Brown University, Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, in Providence, Rhode Island, during the investigation of a shooting. (Steven Senne/AP Photo)

Neves-Valente, 48, was recently identified as the suspect in the Dec. 13 Brown University mass shooting, which left two students dead and nine others injured.

Authorities later confirmed he was also the suspect in the Dec. 15 fatal shooting of MIT nuclear science professor Nuno F.G. Loureiro, who was found shot at his home in Brookline, Massachusetts.

According to Brown University President Christina Paxson, Neves-Valente was a Portuguese national and former Brown student who studied physics from the fall of 2000 through the spring of 2001 before withdrawing from the program in 2003. He had no recent affiliation with the university at the time of the shooting on campus.

"I am shocked this has occurred," Watson said.

FOX News' Jennifer Johnson, Brooke Taylor and Stepheny Price contributed to this report.

Sophia Compton is a Writer at Fox News Digital. Sophia was previously a business reporter covering finance, energy and tourism and has experience as a TV news producer. She graduated with a journalism degree in 2021 from the University of Hawaii at Manoa.
