State Department aware of reports after American tourists attacked, 1 killed in popular seaside destination

The State Department told Fox News that it is aware of reports Wednesday that two American tourists were attacked in a popular European seaside destination that local media said left one person dead and another wounded.

The alleged attack happened early Wednesday in Cascais, Portugal, a coastal resort town about 20 miles west of Lisbon.

Video taken by Reuters showed blood stains on a sidewalk, where a stabbing had taken place during an attempted robbery, according to media reports.

A State Department spokesperson told Fox News that the agency takes seriously its commitment to protect U.S. citizens aboard and stands ready to provide consular assistance.

"One of the young men died at the scene and the other suffered injuries to his face and arms and was taken to [a] hospital," the Portugal Resident newspaper cited the Lisbon Metropolitan Command police force as saying.

The attack was carried out by three suspects who fled the scene in a vehicle, the newspaper added.

Further details about the incident and the identities of the victims were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

