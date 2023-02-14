Former Chicago-area highway commissioner gets 3.5 years for 6-figure wire fraud scheme

A former suburban Chicago highway commissioner was sentenced to three and a half years in prison Tuesday for taking more than $280,000 in kickbacks from an excavation company.

Robert Czernek, 71, the former elected head of the Bloomingdale Township highway commission, pleaded guilty last March to one count of honest-services wire fraud. He was charged in an August 2020 indictment along with Debra Fazio, the owner of Bloomingdale-based Bulldog Earth Movers Inc., and her employee, Mario Giannini.

CHICAGO'S LONGEST SERVING ALDERMAN WON'T SEEK RE-ELECTION WITH FEDERAL CORRUPTION TRIAL LOOMING: REPORTS

Czernek read from a written statement in court.

"I make no excuses for my conduct," he said. "My crime was not a mistake, it was something that I did to enrich myself."

U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly credited Czernek for taking a plea deal from prosecutors and testifying at Giannini’s 2021 trial.

CHICAGO IS MOST CORRUPT BIG CITY, ILLINOIS THIRD MOST CORRUPT STATE IN COUNTRY, STUDY FINDS

Giannini is appealing his May conviction on 14 counts of wire fraud. He was sentenced to five years in prison. Kennelly last March dismissed a wire fraud charge against Fazio, saying prosecutors had not proven she knew of the scheme or participated in it.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Czernek and Giannini will have to pay more than $500,000 restitution to the township.