Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Massachusetts
Published

Former Boston principal used nearly $40K of school funds to finance all-inclusive vacations to Barbados: FBI

Federal prosecutors allege Naia Wilson used the money for trips in 2016 and 2018

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten
By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten | Fox News
close
California homeless man steals car ending in highway police chase, but good Samaritan declines to press charges Video

California homeless man steals car ending in highway police chase, but good Samaritan declines to press charges

California Highway Patrol catches a homeless hitchhiker in a highway chase, for stealing a car from a good Samaritan who offered to drive him from Bakersfield to Los Angeles County. (KBAK/KCBS)

The former principal of a Massachusetts high school is facing federal charges after redirecting nearly $40,000 in school funds to pay for her all-inclusive vacations to Barbados. 

Naia Wilson, 60, of Mattapan, was the principal at New Mission School from 2006 through 2019, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office. Wilson pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud and agreed to pay restitution after she defrauded the Boston Public Schools and state taxpayers of approximately $38,806.

New Mission High School is a college prep school with about 260 students from grades 7 to 12 in Hyde Park, a Boston neighborhood.

School

Naia Wilson, who was the head of the New Mission High School in Hyde Park, has been charged with wire fraud. (Google Maps)

The school is a pilot school that is given "maximum autonomy over their budget and spending," the U.S. Attorney's Office said. During Wilson's tenure, the school received a lump sum per pupil budget from Boston Public Schools and administrators decided how to spend that money based on the needs of the school.

As the headmaster of the school, Wilson was required to make formal money requests to the external fiscal agent who requested to the money from the bank account holding the school funds. The 60-year-old allegedly requested checks from the external fiscal agent school account to be issued to student nominees then deposited them into her own bank account.

4-YEAR-OLD BOSTON CHILD KILLED AFTER BEING STRUCK IN HIT-AND-RUN, POLICE STILL SEARCHING FOR SUSPECT

Rather than helping underprivileged students, Wilson used some of the stolen money to pay for two all-inclusive vacations to Barbados for her and her friends in 2016 and 2018.

Wilson allegedly requested that the external fiscal agent issue checks to other people and then converted that money to pay for the all-inclusive hotel and the airfare. Wilson also fraudulently endorsed the checks used to pay for the 2018 trip, authorities said.

Catamarans

Some of the money was allegedly used to pay for two all-inclusive personal vacations to Barbados for Wilson and her friends. (Gagliardi Giovanni /REDA&CO/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Boston Division FBI Acting Special Agent in Charge Christopher DiMenna said Wilson's story is a reminder to state workers that there are "serious consequences" for "shameful conduct."

"Instead of working honestly on behalf of her students, Naia Wilson is accused of abusing her authority and using the school’s budget as her own personal slush fund to embezzle tens of thousands of dollars to fund two all-inclusive vacations to Barbados for herself and her friends," DiMenna said. "Today’s charges should serve as a reminder to municipal workers everywhere that there are serious consequences for such shameful conduct, and it is the taxpayers they serve and answer to at the end of the day."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A wire fraud charge could result in a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, up to three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000. Authorities did not say when Wilson's next court appearance will be.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a writer on the breaking news team for Fox News Digital. You can reach her on Twitter at @s_rumpfwhitten.