Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Massachusetts
Published

4-year-old Boston child killed after being struck in hit-and-run, police still searching for suspect

Boston's Mayor Michelle Wu called the death a 'horrible tragedy'

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 19 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 19

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A 4-year-old boy has died after being struck by a vehicle that then left the area, Boston police said.

An off-duty firefighter was the first on the scene to provide aid to the child after he was struck in the city's Hyde Park neighborhood at about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. Emergency medical services transported him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No names were made public.

MA RESTAURANT EMPLOYEE GETS TIME SERVED FOR GIVING BRAZILIAN COLLEAGUES FAKE GREEN CARDS

Mayor Michelle Wu called the death a "horrible tragedy."

Massachusetts Fox News graphic

A 4-year-old child was fatally struck during a hit-and-run in the Boston area. Police are still searching for a suspect.

MA PIZZERIA OWNER ACCUSED OF VERBALLY, PHYSICALLY ABUSING MIGRANT WORKERS FACES NEW CHARGES

"It’s absolutely devastating to think about what transpired in just a split-second," she said at a news conference at the scene late Tuesday.

Police are looking for surveillance video from the area and seeking witnesses.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"If anyone saw or heard, or knows anything with regards to what happened here tonight, please let us know," Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said at the scene. "We beg of you. We need your help."