Nevada
Published

Former US Air Force master sergeant gets 32 months in prison for weapons, drug trafficking charges

Michael Reimers, 41, was assigned to Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada

By Peter Aitken | Fox News
A former U.S. Air Force master sergeant was sentenced to just under three years in prison on drugs and weapons trafficking charges in Nevada

Michael Reimers, 41, pleaded guilty in April to one count of distribution of a controlled substance and one count of dealing in firearms without a license. Reimers in 2019 sold a large quantity of methamphetamine and guns, including an AK-47, a .26 caliber handgun and a 12-gauge shotgun, authorities said.

A Las Vegas judge sentenced Reimers to 32 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, the Justice Department announced Tuesday. 

Reimers served as a master sergeant in the U.S. Air Force, with an assignment to Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada. 

The Las Vegas Metropolitan police and Henderson Police Department investigated the case.  

Reimers already faced a general court-martial in March, in which he was found guilty and sentenced to 84 months of confinement, a six-grade demotion to airman basic and a dishonorable discharge, the Air Force Times reported

