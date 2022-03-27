Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Florida
Published

Florida's Panama City Beach spring break revelers prompt police street closures, report says

Officers from Panama City Beach Police Department close 2-mile stretch of road

Stephanie Pagones
By Stephanie Pagones | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 27 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 27

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Florida spring break revelers crowded parts of Panama City Beach on Saturday night, prompting police to descend upon the area and causing several businesses to close for the day, according to a local report. 

Officers from the Panama City Beach Police Department closed a two-mile stretch of Front Beach Road as of about 9 p.m. Saturday, as spring break crowds flooded the area, Chief J.R. Talamantez confirmed to MyPanhandle.com. Crowds remained on the sidewalks, while vehicular traffic was also heavy, he reportedly said. 

FLORIDA SPRING BREAKERS CARRY ON IN PANAMA CITY, FAR AWAY FROM TROUBLES IN MIAMI BEACH

Talamantez said crowds were not violent but some revelers were "acting a fool," according to the report. 

SPRING BREAKERS LET LOOSE AMID NATIONWIDE CRIME SPIKE, CURFEW ENACTED IN ONE POPULAR DESTINATION

City officials said in a statement on Saturday that they had "expected a large crowd" during the weekend and had formulated a plan, according to several local reports. 

  • Image 1 of 4

    Spring breakers pulled over by police along front beach road in Panama City beach, Florida. (Joshua Comins/Fox News Digital)

  • Image 2 of 4

    Spring breakers drive up and down S Pier Park Drive enjoying the nightlife in Panama City Beach, Florida. (Joshua Comins/Fox News Digital)

  • Image 3 of 4

    Police break up spring break crowd at Panama City Beach. (Joshua Comins/Fox News Digital)

  • Image 4 of 4

    Spring breakers drive up and down S Pier Park Drive enjoying the nightlife in Panama City Beach, Florida. (Joshua Comins/Fox News Digital)

"We have approximately 100 officers from our agency, the Bay County Sheriffs Office, Lynn Haven Police Department, Panama City Police Department, and Florida Highway Patrol along with other surrounding agencies, to provide service to our residents, visitors, and businesses," the statement reportedly said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

And multiple businesses, including a Walmart store on Front Beach Road, shuttered early on Saturday, MyPanhandle.com reported.  

Stephanie Pagones is a Digital Reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.pagones@fox.com and on Twitter: @steph_pagones. 

Your Money