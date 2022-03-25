Expand / Collapse search
Florida
Published

Florida spring breakers carry on in Panama City, far away from troubles in Miami Beach

Many students said they were avoiding Miami Beach before the city announced a midnight spring break curfew -- due to the high costs of visiting

By Michael Ruiz | Fox News
PANAMA CITY, Fla. – With Miami Beach enforcing a strict curfew to curb a spike in spring break violence in one of the final weeks of the season, Panama City and other Florida beach towns are boasting of a more relaxed scene.

At Panama City Beach, vacationing college students flocked to the Gulf Coast on the panhandle.

  • Image 1 of 10

    Spring breakers play beach games at Panama City (Joshua Comins)

  • Image 2 of 10

    Police patrol Panama City Beach. (Joshua Comins)

  • Image 3 of 10

    Spring breakers play beach games at Panama City (Joshua Comins)

  • Image 4 of 10

    Spring breakers with Coors beer can at Panama City Beach. Alcohol is prohibited on the sandy portion of the beach the entire month of March. (Joshua Comins)

  • Image 5 of 10

    Spring breakers at Panama City Beach. (Joshua Comins)

  • Image 6 of 10

    Spring breakers share a Budweiser at Panama City Beach. Alcohol is prohibited on the sandy portion of the beach the entire month of March. (Joshua Comins)

  • Image 7 of 10

    Spring breakers play beach games at Panama City Beach. (Joshua Comins)

  • Image 8 of 10

    Spring breakers play beach games at Panama City. (Joshua Comins)

  • Image 9 of 10

    Spring breakers party at popular hotspot in Panama City Beach - Hammerhead Fred’s Wet and Wild Foam Party (Joshua Comins)

  • Image 10 of 10

    Spring breakers party at popular hotspot in Panama City Beach - Hammerhead Fred’s Wet and Wild Foam Party (Joshua Comins)

Photos show spring breakers dancing, playing sports and tanning on the beach, then packing into cars after sundown to experience the local nightlife.

Beachgoers said they were happy to stretch their legs after two years of coronavirus lockdowns kept millions of Americans cooped up and avoiding travel. 

MIAMI BEACH STEAKHOUSE SUES CITY OVER STRICT SPRING BREAK CURFEW

  • Image 1 of 5

    Spring breakers drive up and down S Pier Park Drive enjoying the nightlife in Panama City Beach, Florida. (Joshua Comins/Fox News Digital)

  • Image 2 of 5

    Spring breakers drive up and down S Pier Park Drive enjoying the nightlife in Panama City Beach, Florida. (Joshua Comins/Fox News Digital)

  • Image 3 of 5

    Spring breakers drive up and down S Pier Park Drive enjoying the nightlife in Panama City Beach, Florida. (Joshua Comins/Fox News Digital)

  • Image 4 of 5

    Panama City Beach, FL: March 25, 2022 (Fox News Digital)

  • Image 5 of 5

    Panama City Beach, FL: March 25, 2022 (Fox News Digital)

Police broke up at least one large gathering, however, and police earlier this week announced more than 100 arrests for drinking alcohol on the beach this spring break season, which can last up to six weeks due to different schedules for colleges around the country.

SPRING BREAKERS LET LOOSE AMID NATIONWIDE CRIME SPIKE, CURFEW ENACTED IN ONE POPULAR DESTINATION

  • Image 1 of 3

    Police break up spring break crowd at Panama City Beach. (Joshua Comins/Fox News Digital)

  • Image 2 of 3

    Police break up spring break crowd at Panama City Beach. (Joshua Comins/Fox News Digital)

  • Image 3 of 3

    Police patrol Panama City Beach (Joshua Comins/Fox News Digital)

But it was a mellower contrast to the other side of the state in Miami Beach, where city officials have blocked of parking in most of the South Beach entertainment district and ordered a midnight to 6 a.m. curfew for the final week of the busy spring break season. The crackdown there came after a pair of shootings left five people injured in two days in the heart of a waterfront neighborhood that appeals to young travelers and other visitors.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

More than 600 people have been arrested there in connection with spring break – and not just for open containers. Police seized more than 100 firearms and were still on the hunt for at least two shooting suspects. 

Fox News Joshua Comins contributed to this report.

Michael Ruiz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to michael.ruiz@fox.com and on Twitter: @mikerreports

