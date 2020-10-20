Florida woman spots a witch in the clouds just days before Halloween

Just days before Halloween, a Florida resident spotted a witch in the shape of a cloud floating in the sky above the Orlando area.

Phyllis Sheridan said she was driving to work early Tuesday morning when she saw the spooky shape and snapped this picture.

Sheridan sent the picture to her local news station, WKMG, and it took off on social media.

She told Fox News it was very weird to see the witch shape just a week and a half before Halloween.

Cities around America have cancelled the typical parades and fairs for the holiday due to the coronavirus pandemic, but 23% of Americans say they still plan on going trick-or-treating this year, according to a survey from the National Retail Federation. That's down from 29% who said the same thing last year.