'Halloween trees': Social-media users show off their eerie decorations months before holiday

Sorry, Christmas, Halloween isn’t going to let you encroach into October.

Halloween decorations and Christmas decorations typically don’t have much in common, one being spooky and dark, while the other is bright and cheerful. Nevertheless, the two are being merged as part of the budding "Halloween tree" trend.

As the coronavirus pandemic has undoubtedly ruined countless summer plans, certain social-media users seem extra-eager to jump right into the holiday season. And for some, that means setting up a tree, covering it with lights, and decorating it with ghosts and skeletons and other scary items. Trees aren’t just for Christmas.

On Instagram, users are already showing off their Halloween trees, despite it still being August. As one user put it, “It’s officially spooky season.”

Halloween trees might not be as common as Christmas trees, but they have been growing in popularity over the past several years. And this year, folks seem to be setting them up early, perhaps as a way to make the summer seem more festive.

One user posted an image of their tree, which they "finally finished” a full two full months before Halloween.

Another user who shared an image of her tree specifically cited the pandemic for her decision to put up decorations early.

“I don't care how 'early' it is to start decorating for my favorite time of the year. This year quickly turned sour for all of us, and this is my way of sweetening it up for myself. Fall, Halloween, magic and spooky things have always put me in my happy place," she wrote. "Stay well, everyone, and blessed be.”