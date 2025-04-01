Florida woman points pellet gun at kids fishing near backyard, threatened to 'blow their heads off': officials

A woman in Florida was arrested after she allegedly pointed a pellet gun at two boys who were fishing in a pond located just outside her backyard.

An arrest affidavit indicated that Donna Elkins, 59, called 911 on Friday and reported the two boys who she claimed were fishing in her backyard, according to FOX 35 Orlando. Elkins told the 911 operator that she had "stopped [the two boys] and they were lying on the ground," adding they were "petrified."

Elkins allegedly forced the boys to the ground for around five minutes before her husband went outside to disarm her, the affidavit states. Deputies said the woman threatened to "blow their heads off" after the children were on the ground, and pointed a long black pellet gun at them.

"If someone goes in your backyard, you can blow their f--king heads off. I have a right to protect my property and my house," Elkins said.

Investigators with the Brevard County Sheriff's Office determined that the boys were fishing 30 feet from Elkins' property.

Brayden, a 15-year-old, said the woman threatened them several times.

"She said she was going to blow our brains out and that if we didn’t listen to her, she would shoot – that she was going to blow our heads off," Brayden said.

Even though the weapon carried by Elkins was a pellet gun, the eighth grader said he thought Elkins was going to kill them.

"In my head, it was a real gun," Brayden said. "That she was going to shoot us and kill us and the fact that she was saying she was going to blow our heads off, you can’t do that with a pellet gun. I really thought it was real."

"What she did was wrong," he added.

Elkins was arrested and faces two charges of false imprisonment and two charges of aggravated assault.

According to the sheriff's office, neither of the boys were injured.