Florida woman, nearly naked, leads cops on high-speed chase in stolen car

A Florida woman wearing almost no clothing was arrested Saturday after leading troopers on a high-speed chase through several counties in a stolen car, authorities said.

Troopers were alerted around 10 a.m. Saturday that the stolen 2009 Cadillac sedan was seen traveling on I-75 in Sumter County, the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said.

The stolen car was located on the interstate in Hernando County, where troopers attempted a traffic stop.

But the vehicle instead sped away, reaching speeds of 110 mph while changing lanes and using the roadway shoulder to pass other cars. Troopers pulled up next to the vehicle in an attempt to persuade the driver to exit the interstate, according to an arrest report.

Eventually, the driver exited the interstate onto State Road 52 in Pasco County, where troopers used a PIT maneuver to disable the vehicle.

Troopers removed the driver, identified as 24-year-old Rachael Lynn Stefancich, from the vehicle and took her into custody. The FHP said that Stefancich was found "nearly fully unclothed" when she was arrested.

Troopers found a glass pipe used for smoking methamphetamine and a substance believed to be meth inside the car, the arrest report said. They also learned that Stefancich’s license had been suspended.

She claimed that the car was her aunt’s and she was allowed to drive it.

Stefancich was charged with grand theft auto, reckless driving, fleeing and eluding, possession of methamphetamine and driving with a suspended license.