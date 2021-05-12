Florida woman followed home, killed in driveway during botched car jacking

An Orlando woman was shot dead in her driveway Sunday, in what police are calling a "senseless" botched carjacking.

Roxana Sanchez, 36, was returning home from a night out with a friend, when they were followed into her neighborhood by a light colored sedan, Orange County Sheriffs said.

When the pair pulled into her driveway, the men in the car got out and confronted her, police said, at a Tuesday press conference that was posted on Twitter.

"Two black males get out, approach the victims on both sides of the car, bang on the car telling them to get out," Orange County Sheriff John Mina said. "The driver — in fear — put the car into reverse, striking the suspect’s car."

The suspect at the passenger door then opened fire, hitting Sanchez, police said.

The mother of two died from her injuries at the hospital.

"My wife was a very caring person. She was my mountain in this relationship," Douglas Mejia, the victim’s distraught husband, said.

"She was gone way too soon. Especially on a glorious day. On Sunday, Mother’s Day, that we had plans. Me and the boys," the widower exclaimed.

"And we woke up… ‘what are we going to do?’ That’s the question one of my sons asked me, the oldest. And I told him… ‘let’s celebrate her, her memory.'"

On a GoFundMe page that had raised $35,000 for Sanchez’s funeral services and hospital bills by Wednesday evening, the victim’s sister made an emotional plea to the public, for help catching the killers.

"They just killed her without thinking leaving two small kids without a loving and caring mother, a husband without the love of his life, sisters without the glue that holds the family together, and the best daughter a parent could have," Yahaira Viado wrote.

Police have released surveillance footage of the suspect’s car, and are asking the public to come forward with any information.

To read more from the New York Post, click here.