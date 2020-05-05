Woman in Florida recovering from coronavirus loses father, mother and brother to the disease

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A Florida woman is recovering from the coronavirus after the disease killed both her parents and brother within weeks of each other, reports said.

Violeta Mayorga was recovering at the family’s home in Miami, where she remained quarantined from all her family and friends, including her 8-year-old son, Christopher, WPLG-TV reported.

Her brother, Mario Mayorga Jr., was working for a company contracted to clean at Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami Beach when he tested positive for COVID-19 in mid-March, according to media reports. A week later, Violeta and their parents tested positive.

Her father, Mario Mayorga Sr., 72, died on April 10. Her mother, Esperanza Mayorga, also 72, died nine days later. Mario Jr. died April 26.

"She has to reinvent this life and start fresh without them," Violeta’s cousin, Marcela Lastre, told ABC News. "It’s a lot to handle. She knows she has to push forward."

The family is originally from Nicaragua, where Violeta’s parents were educators, NBC Miami reported. Her mother and father were about to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary.

“Over the past several weeks, the Mayorga Family has endured what many of us cannot even begin to conceive,” Lastre wrote on a GoFundMe Page for the family. “We ask for prayers and positive thoughts during this difficult time!”

The coronavirus has sickened at least 37,439 people in Florida, killing 1,471 as of Tuesday, according to state health department data.