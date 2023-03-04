Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Florida
Published

Florida woman calls for 'Sugar Daddy-Mommy Appreciation Day' at local board meeting

The Florida woman said that 'sugar daddies' help support the 'local economy'

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
close
Florida woman calls for 'Sugar Daddy-Mommy Appreciation Day' at local board meeting: 'Very important issue' Video

Florida woman calls for 'Sugar Daddy-Mommy Appreciation Day' at local board meeting: 'Very important issue'

A woman in Florida went to a local board meeting to request that "Sugar Daddy-Mommy Appreciation Day" is established. (Credit: Boca Raton Government)

A woman in Florida went to a local board meeting to advocate for a new "Sugar Daddy-Mommy Appreciation Day."

The woman, who identified herself as Ashley Cream, said at the Boca Raton, Florida, Planning & Zoning board meeting on Thursday that Florida has the "largest per capita population of sugar daddies in the US."

"Miami, Palm Beach and Boca lies the most concentrated populace of these aged benefactors," the woman said with an elderly man behind her.

"Let us celebrate these giving generous Samaritans as I stand before you requesting that you do carry a sugar daddy and Mommy Appreciation Day on March 10th to honor those who have given us so much," Cream said.

FLORIDA MAN TRAPPED IN SUBMERGED CAR SAVED BY IPHONE, DEPUTIES

A woman in Florida went to a local board meeting to request that "Sugar Daddy-Mommy Appreciation Day" is established.

A woman in Florida went to a local board meeting to request that "Sugar Daddy-Mommy Appreciation Day" is established. (Boca Raton Government)

She said that "sugar daddies" and "yes, even sugar mommies" are "responsible for college educations, cars, homes, vans, jets…and the occasional body enhancement." 

The woman said that "sugar daddies" help support "our local economy."

MAN WITH SMALL BABY CAN'T GET SUPPORT FOR HIS ANTI-DOG VACATION STANCE: 'TRIP MAY FALL APART'

The woman, who identified herself as Ashley Cream, said at the Boca Raton, Florida, Planning &amp; Zoning board meeting on Thursday that Florida has the "largest per capita population of sugar daddies in the US."

The woman, who identified herself as Ashley Cream, said at the Boca Raton, Florida, Planning & Zoning board meeting on Thursday that Florida has the "largest per capita population of sugar daddies in the US." (Boca Raton Government)

When informed by Planning & Zoning Board chair Arnold Sevell that her concern was a "city council issue," the woman responded "I really just wanted to address this issue here today because I think it's a very important issue."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The woman said that "sugar daddies" help support "our local economy."

The woman said that "sugar daddies" help support "our local economy." (Boca Raton Government)

"You guys look amazing. Love you all. Bye," the woman said, proceeding to push the elderly man in the wheelchair out of the room.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.