Waffle House customer danced naked in parking lot after being asked to leave restaurant: report

A woman was arrested outside a Waffle House restaurant in Florida after allegedly taking off her clothes and dancing naked in the parking lot and exposing herself to employees.

Authorities said Freedom Ryder Zobrist arrived at the Pensacola restaurant Monday morning and was asked by a manager to leave due to unruly behavior. She returned later and allegedly threatened to shoot the manager and everyone inside the restaurant, Pensacola's WEAR-TV reported.

Zobrist then walked outside and "pulled down her pants" and started dancing around the parking lot," according to the arrest report obtained by the station.

The manager told police she tried grabbing his genitals and then licked both sides of his face. One witness said Zobrist was naked in front of his vehicle, according to the report.

The suspect was being held in the Escambia County jail on $800 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 7.