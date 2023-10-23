Florida woman allegedly attacks trooper with fingernails after 120-mph drunken joyride

A Florida woman was arrested following an alleged drunken, high-speed joyride Saturday night.

Police say Brittany Bianchi, 31, was pulled over for doing 120 mph in a 55 mph zone. During the traffic stop, she allegedly attacked a Florida Highway Patrol trooper with her fingernails.

The incident occurred around 8:30 p.m. in St. Petersburg, FHP said. A Mercedes being driven by Bianchi allegedly raced past a trooper on the Gandy Bridge.

As the trooper was trying to take her into custody for driving under the influence, she allegedly became "violent" and dug her fingernails into the trooper's hands.

FLORIDA MAN CONVICTED OF MURDERING WIFE OVER REFUSAL TO APPEAR ON REALITY TV SHOW

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

The DUI charge is Bianchi's third offense in 10 years, FHP said.

As a result of Saturday's incident, Bianchi was also charged with resisting officer with violence, battery on law enforcement, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding and no insurance.

FLORIDA MAN GETS YEAR IN FEDERAL PRISON FOR TRYING TO RUN DOWN 6 BLACK MEN IN PICKUP TRUCK

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

FHP provided footage of the traffic stop, where Bianchi can be heard shouting, cursing, name-calling at troopers and stating that none of the charges will hold up in court.

She was taken to the Pinellas County Jail, where her bond amounts were assessed at $17,800, according to online records. She was released Sunday morning.